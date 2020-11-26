Electromagnetic Clutches Market Chain Analysis, Concentration Rate of Raw Materials and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the new research of Global Electromagnetic Clutches Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of the Report:

Market competition is fierce. Although major manufacturers have a big share, the market concentration is relatively low. In this report, the top 10 listed companies occupy about 57.50% of the Revenue market in 2015. The major manufacturers of Electromagnetic Clutches are Altra Industrial Motion, Mitsubishi Electric, Minebea, Osaki, Karl E. Brinkmann, Miki Pulley, Goizper, Danaher, Magtrol, Intorq, Ortlinghaus, Mayr, Merobel, Kobelco, Tianjin Electric, Chuang Xin, Guangde Lixin, Tian Ji, Steki, Chain Tail, Yan Clutch, Ogura Clutch, Kendrion, Hofo, Jiangyin Changsheng, Langfang Xinjia, Guang Da Motor and China Wanxiang.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Electromagnetic Clutches industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Although sales of Electromagnetic Clutches brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Electromagnetic Clutches field hastily.

The worldwide market for Electromagnetic Clutches is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 4420 million US$ in 2024, from 3650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study. Electromagnetic Clutches Introduction: Electromagnetic clutches are the clutches function under the effect of electromagnetic force, control the joint and separation of the clutch based on the power on/off of the coil. It make the torque transmit from active side to passive side with the function of electromagnetic energy, so as to complete the connection of mechanical mechanism, realized the transmission function of the drive system.

Electromagnetic clutches has the characteristic like rapid response, strong durability, easy assembly maintenance, and so on, widely used in machine tools, automotive industry, packaging, printing, textile, light industry and office equipment. Top key players in Global Electromagnetic Clutches market 2019 are:

Analysis by Segmentation: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Dry Type

Wet Type

Magnetic Powder Type

Others Market Segment by Applications:

Automotive Industry

Machine Tool