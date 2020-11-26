Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market Continue To Rise at A Significantly Higher Rate with Its Unique Business Strategies: Analysis and Forecast 2020-2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the new research of Global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Report:

In future, the strong demand for Indoor LBS from Offices and Commercial Buildings, Government, Public Safety and Urban Security, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Distribution and Logistics, Oil, Gas and Mining, will drive the global Indoor LBS to develop rapidly in future.

Currently, the global Indoor LBS market are being dominated by few players, like Google, Apple, Aisle411, Wifarer and Microsoft etc. But in the past five years, more and more players entered the indoor LBS market, most of them are startups. In future, the global indoor LBS market concentration will be higher, and the large enterprises will consolidate their position through mergers & acquisitions.

The GPS has widely out of doors, but in it do not perform well indoor, this drive the indoor LBS technology to meet the market demand. Currently, the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology are dominating the global Indoor LBS market, due to their low cost and large number of hot spot distribution. As technology advances, the LED Positioning will be likely to be used widely in future.

In the past few years, the indoor LBS market was driven the development of smartphones, and mobile internet. In future, the big data and artificial intelligence, will deeply affect the global indoor LBS market.

End users tend to choose the solutions which are low cost and have good performances. This will drive the change of market and technology, and the market decides the technology.

The global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) market is valued at 480 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4450 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 44.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS).

Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Introduction: Indoor LBS (Location-based Services) is used to track the location of an object or people within a building，specializing in next-generation mobile solutions and new customer experiences, including indoor location-based services, mapping & way finding, in-store product search, BLE beacons proximity services, and mobile payments. Indoor LBS is confined to a very limited geography; hence, it uses only wireless networks such as Wi-Fi and wireless local area networks (WLAN), which cover a small area. In addition, indoor LBS requires high accuracy to determine the position of the object or device. As a result, indoor LBS uses positioning technologies based on Wi-Fi, WLAN, ultra-wide band (UWB), Bluetooth, assisted global positioning system (A-GPS), microelectronic mechanical system (MEMS), and other hybrid technologies to determine the location of the searched object.

Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market Segment by Type, covers:

Network-Based Positioning System

Independent Positioning System

Hybrid Positioning System Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Offices and Commercial Buildings

Government, Public Safety and Urban Security

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Aviation

Academia and Education

Oil, Gas and Mining