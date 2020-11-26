Gyrocopters Market by 2024 Analysis, Market Dynamics, Regions, Consumption, Production, Suppliers and Forecast 2020-2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Gyrocopters

The New Report Titled: – Global Gyrocopters Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Gyrocopters market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Gyrocopters:

A Gyrocopter â€“ also known as an autogyro â€“ is an aircraft that optically resembles a helicopter. Contrary to a helicopter, a gyrocopter also features a propeller that provides forward thrust. And unlike a helicopter, the gyrocopterâ€˜s rotor is not engine-powered during flight, but merely passively powered by airstream that results from the forward propulsion. This is the so-called autorotation. Because of their lightweight and compact construction, gyrocopters are classified as Ultralight Aircrafts, which leads to considerable cost advantages of flight operations and also with regard to obtaining a flight license.

Major manufactures of Gyrocopters Industry:

  • AutoGyro
  • MagniÂ Gyro
  • ELA Aviation
  • Trixy Aviation Products
  • Aviomania Aircraft
  • CelierÂ Aviation
  • AviationÂ ArturÂ Trendak
  • SportÂ Copter
  • Rotorvox
  • Niki Rotor Aviation
  • Carpenterie Pagotto
  • Sun Hawk Aviation

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Open Cockpit
  • Enclosed Cockpit

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Civil Use
  • Military

    Scope of the Report:

  • The high-qualified nature of the global gyrocopters market accounts for the clear dominance of well-entrenched players that operate in international markets. This poses challenge for small players that compete with large players with respect to quality, safety, functionalities, and services. The use of newer technologies by large players to add qualitative value to existing products will further add to the woes of small players.
  • The worldwide market for Gyrocopters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 77 million US$ in 2024, from 56 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

    Detailed TOC of Global Gyrocopters Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Gyrocopters Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gyrocopters

    1.2 Classification of Gyrocopters by Types

    1.2.1 Global Gyrocopters Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Gyrocopters Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Gyrocopters Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Gyrocopters Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Gyrocopters Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Gyrocopters Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Gyrocopters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Gyrocopters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Gyrocopters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Gyrocopters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Gyrocopters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Gyrocopters (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Gyrocopters Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Gyrocopters Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Gyrocopters Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Gyrocopters Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Gyrocopters Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Gyrocopters Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Gyrocopters Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Gyrocopters Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Gyrocopters Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Gyrocopters Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Gyrocopters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Gyrocopters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Gyrocopters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Gyrocopters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Gyrocopters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

