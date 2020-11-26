Assembly Automation Market Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Automated assembly refers to a manner of producing goods by use of automated machinery or assembly robots and a systematic approach to assembling goods that operates at least partly independently from human control. In most cases, automated machinery is used to produce products using standardized parts added in a specific series of motions or activities along what is commonly called an assembly line. In many technology firms, medical research and clinical companies and factories, automated assembly is an important part of the process.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Assembly Automation industry main manufacturers includes FANUC, ABB, Yaskawa, Kuka, Hanwha, Hirata, ThyssenKrupp, ATS Automation, Velomat, Bastian Solutions, etc. The FANUC is the biggest player, and it accounted for about 16.78% of the revenue market in 2016.

Second, China is the biggest production region, and it occupied about 30.74% of the revenue market in 2016. It is followed by Japan, which respectively accounted for around 19.73% % of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of market size. Geographically. EU occupied about 19.23% in 2016, and USA occupied about 16.02% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Assembly Automation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

FANUC

ABB

Yaskawa

Kuka

Hanwha

Hirata

ThyssenKrupp

ATS Automation

Velomat

Bastian Solutions. Segmentation Analysis: Assembly Automation Market Segment by Type, covers:

Robot Automation Equipment

Other Automation Equipment

Central Control System Assembly Automation Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Automobile

3C Industry