HTCC Ceramic Substrates Market: Overview and Scope, Comparison by Application, Market by Region Forecast to 2024

About HTCC Ceramic Substrates:

Co-fired ceramic devices are monolithic, ceramic microelectronic devices where the entire ceramic support structure and any conductive, resistive, and dielectric materials are fired in a kiln at the same time. Typical devices include capacitors, inductors, resistors, transformers, and hybrid circuits. The technology is also used for a multi-layer packaging for the electronics industry, such as military electronics, MEMS, microprocessor and RF applications. High temperature Ceramic Substrates means that the sintering temperature is around 1,600 °C (2,910 °F).

Major manufactures of HTCC Ceramic Substrates Industry:

Kyocera

Maruwa

NGK Spark Plug

SCHOTT Electronic Packaging

NEO Tech

AdTech Ceramics

Ametek

ECRI Microelectronics

SoarTech

Semiconductor Enclosures Inc(SEI)

Al2O3 HTCC Substrate

AIN HTCC Substrate Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Military

Automobile Electronics

LED

In the short term, Japan, United States and Europe will have an unshakable status in HTCC ceramic substrates; China will play an more important role in future, driven by the strong demand from consumer electronics, aerospace & military, automobile electronics and LED market.