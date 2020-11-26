Ball Screw Market Report: Leading Vendors, Market Share, Opportunities And Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Ball Screw Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Ball Screw Summary:

Ball screws are force and motion-transfer devices in the family of power-transmission screws. They operate like conventional power screws but the rolling friction of bearing balls replaces sliding friction. Ball screws consist of a screw, nut, and balls that operate similarly to bearing components.

Scope of the Report:

Ball screw can be classified by different index, such as type of nuts, direction of pitch, flange, precision class, model, preload types, etc. Ball screws are mainly used for semiconductor and LCD production equipment, machine tools and injection molding machines, engraving Equipment, medical equipment and laboratory equipment, etc.

Asia is now almost the largest consumption country of ball screws in the world and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market took up about 20.83% the global market in 2015, closely followed by Europe and Japan, and Taiwan and USA took up about 12% separately.

Japan, Taiwan, Europe, USA and China are now the key producers of ball screws. There are some producers in China to counterfeit ball screws or provide OEM for special customers with low price and poor quality. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers out of China, specifically from Japan, Germany, USA and Italy.

The worldwide market for Ball Screw is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 1960 million US$ in 2024, from 1850 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the Ball Screw in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Hanjiang Machine Tool Segmentation Analysis: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Rolled

Ground Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Semiconductor and LCD Production Equipment

Machine Tools and Injection Molding Machines