Ball Screw Market Report: Leading Vendors, Market Share, Opportunities And Forecast 2024

sambit 1 hour ago

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Ball Screw

Global Ball Screw Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Get a Sample Copy of the Reporthttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13978151

Ball Screw Summary:

Ball screws are force and motion-transfer devices in the family of power-transmission screws. They operate like conventional power screws but the rolling friction of bearing balls replaces sliding friction. Ball screws consist of a screw, nut, and balls that operate similarly to bearing components.

Scope of the Report:

  • Ball screw can be classified by different index, such as type of nuts, direction of pitch, flange, precision class, model, preload types, etc. Ball screws are mainly used for semiconductor and LCD production equipment, machine tools and injection molding machines, engraving Equipment, medical equipment and laboratory equipment, etc.
  • Asia is now almost the largest consumption country of ball screws in the world and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market took up about 20.83% the global market in 2015, closely followed by Europe and Japan, and Taiwan and USA took up about 12% separately.
  • Japan, Taiwan, Europe, USA and China are now the key producers of ball screws. There are some producers in China to counterfeit ball screws or provide OEM for special customers with low price and poor quality. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers out of China, specifically from Japan, Germany, USA and Italy.
  • The worldwide market for Ball Screw is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 1960 million US$ in 2024, from 1850 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.
  • This report focuses on the Ball Screw in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Ball Screw Market

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Ball Screw Market:

  • NSK
  • THK
  • HIWIN
  • SKF
  • Bosch Rexroth
  • TBI Motion
  • Schaeffler
  • Kuroda
  • Danaher Motion
  • KSS
  • PMI
  • Yigong
  • ISSOKU
  • Nidec Sankyo
  • Best Pression
  • Hongtai
  • SBC
  • Huazhu
  • KOYO
  • Tianan Group
  • OZAK
  • Donglai
  • Tsubaki
  • Qijian
  • JSCTG
  • NTN
  • TRCD
  • Haosen Screws
  • Northwest Machine
  • Hanjiang Machine Tool

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Rolled
  • Ground

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Semiconductor and LCD Production Equipment
  • Machine Tools and Injection Molding Machines
  • Other

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13978151

    Detailed TOC of Global Ball Screw Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Ball Screw Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ball Screw

    1.2 Classification of Ball Screw by Types

    1.2.1 Global Ball Screw Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Ball Screw Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Ball Screw Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Ball Screw Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Ball Screw Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Ball Screw Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Ball Screw Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Ball Screw Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Ball Screw Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Ball Screw Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Ball Screw Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Ball Screw (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Ball Screw Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Ball Screw Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Ball Screw Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Ball Screw Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Ball Screw Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Ball Screw Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Ball Screw Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Ball Screw Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Ball Screw Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Ball Screw Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Ball Screw Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Ball Screw Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Ball Screw Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Ball Screw Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Ball Screw Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for a Single-User License)https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13978151

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email ID: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports: Brand Fur Market Research Report with Industry Share, Size and Strategies to Boost Growth: Covid-19 Impact And Recovery

    Global Fabry Disease Treatment Market Research Report 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis

    Plastic Fiber Laser Market Outlook to 2026 Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

    Biochip Products Market Size Report 2020 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Revenue, Share, Revenue and Forecast to 2025

    Global Non-Woven Tools Market Size 2020 Global Industry Share, Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2026

    Florfenicol Market Size Segmented by Deployment, Delivery Platform, End-User, Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2025

    Metal Can Packages Market Size 2020 to 2025: Detail Research on Stakeholders, Product Types, Potential Applications and Regional Trends

    5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size 2020 Industry Research, Share, Analysis, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Manufacturers, Forecasts to 2026

    Rutile TiO2 Market Share 2020 to 2025: Research on Top Level Companies with Present and Future Market Statistics 2025

    Polyurethane Sealants Market Size Latest Report 2020 Segment by Manufacturers, Type, Applications and Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

    Cable Conduit Systems Market Share, Size Report 2020 to 2025 Future Trends and Industry Growth Research Report by Industry Research Co

    Military Truck Market Size 2020 Industry Research, Share, Analysis, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Manufacturers, Forecasts to 2026

    • Next Post

    North America Laparoscopy Devices Market Is Highly Fragmented Owing To Presence Of Numerous Players

    Thu Nov 26 , 2020
    CRIFAX added a report on ‘North America Laparoscopy Devices Market, 2020-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis […]

    You May Like

    Subscribe US Now