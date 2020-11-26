Global Road Roller Market Forecast to 2024- Top Companies, Growth Rate, Market Dynamics are Examined in New Research Report

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Road Roller

Global Road Roller Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Road Roller Summary:

A road roller, sometimes also called roller-Road Roller, or just roller, is a type of engineering vehicle used to compact soil, gravel, concrete, or asphalt in the construction of roads. In addition, rollers are also used at landfills or in agriculture. In some parts of the world, road rollers are still known as steam rollers, regardless of their method of propulsion.

Scope of Road Roller Report:

  • Due to its application nature, the road roller industry tends to exhibit a relatively high correlation with the growth rate of general economy, particularly in those emerging economies whereby the economic growth model is largely investment driven, including countries like China, India, Brazil and other fast-growing southeastern nations. Because in those countries, the economy is still rapidly expanding and many roads , airports and industrial parks need to be built every year in an effort to lower the business cost for enterprises, which creates enormous demand for road rollers of various types.
  • Road roller industry is a truly vibrant and highly prospective business in China, which is evidenced by the stunning year-on-year growth rate both in the production capacity and sales volume over the past ten years or so. However, with Chinese economy gradually maturing and shifting to a more sustainable footing whereby consumption becomes the main driving force of future economic growth, the slowdown in the road roller industry expansion would eventually become reality. This means the high growth rate in this industry would probably be over in about 5-10 years.
  • The worldwide market for Road Roller is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Road Roller Market:

  • BOMAG
  • Caterpillar
  • Dynapac
  • Volvo
  • Wirtgen
  • Xugong
  • Liugong
  • Shantui
  • YTO
  • Sany.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Road Roller Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Static Road Roller
  • Tire Road Roller
  • Single Drum Vibratory Road Roller
  • Double Drum Vibratory Road Roller
  • Other

    Road Roller Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Roads Building
  • Industrial Yards Construction
  • Sites Development
  • Other

    Detailed TOC of Global Road Roller Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Road Roller Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Road Roller

    1.2 Classification of Road Roller by Types

    1.2.1 Global Road Roller Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Road Roller Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Road Roller Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Road Roller Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Road Roller Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Road Roller Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Road Roller Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Road Roller Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Road Roller Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Road Roller Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Road Roller Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Road Roller (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Road Roller Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Road Roller Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Road Roller Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Road Roller Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Road Roller Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Road Roller Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Road Roller Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Road Roller Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Road Roller Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Road Roller Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Road Roller Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Road Roller Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Road Roller Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Road Roller Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Road Roller Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

