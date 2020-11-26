New Report on Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Industry Chain Structure, Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Competitors SWOT Analysis

Wine/Beverage Cooler

The New Report Titled: – Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Wine/Beverage Cooler market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Wine/Beverage Cooler:

Wine/beverage cooler is a type of cooler used for wine, beverage storage and cooling at home, in stores, in bars, etc.

Major manufactures of Wine/Beverage Cooler Industry:

  • Haier
  • Vinotemp
  • NewAir
  • Eurodib
  • Magic Chef
  • KingsBottle
  • Avallon
  • Frigidaire
  • Whirlpool
  • GE
  • Allavino
  • Danby
  • EdgeStar.

    Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Dual Zone
  • Single Zone

    Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Home Use
  • Commercial Use
  • Other

    Scope of Wine/Beverage Cooler Report:

  • The USA sales volume of wine/beverage cooler increases to 1588 K Units in 2016 from 1812 K Units in 2012, at a CAGR of more than 1.6%. In 2016, the USA wine/beverage cooler market is led by The Midwest, capturing about 26% of USA wine/beverage cooler sales volume. The South is the second-largest region-wise market with 19% USA Share, followed by New England (17%). Wine/beverage cooler downstream is wide and recently wine/beverage cooler has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Home Use, Commercial Use and Other Applications. In the USA, the wine/beverage cooler market is mainly driven by growing demand for Home Use which account for nearly 60% of total downstream consumption of wine/beverage cooler in USA in 2016.Based on types of wine/beverage cooler available in the market, the report separates the market into single zone wine/beverage cooler, dual zone wine/beverage cooler. The market for single zone wine/beverage cooler accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to their high purity.According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China, India, Mexico, etc, are the key source in the international market of wine/beverage cooler. Despite the presence of competition problems, limiting of natural resources and low industry profits, there are few investments to enter the field to produce wine/beverage cooler at present.At present, the major manufacturers of wine/beverage cooler are Haier, Vinotemp, NewAir, Eurodib, Magic Chef(MCA Corp), KingsBottle, Avallon, Frigidaire, Whirlpool, Allavino, Danby and EdgeStar, etc. The top five of them is holding about 50% sales market share in 2016.The worldwide market for Wine/Beverage Cooler is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Detailed TOC of Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wine/Beverage Cooler

    1.2 Classification of Wine/Beverage Cooler by Types

    1.2.1 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Wine/Beverage Cooler Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Wine/Beverage Cooler Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Wine/Beverage Cooler Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Wine/Beverage Cooler Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Wine/Beverage Cooler Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Wine/Beverage Cooler (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Wine/Beverage Cooler Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Wine/Beverage Cooler Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Wine/Beverage Cooler Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Wine/Beverage Cooler Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

