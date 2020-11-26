Sanitary Metal Ware Market Size in Value Comparison by Region and Forecast Report 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Sanitary Metal Ware

As per the new research of Global Sanitary Metal Ware Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of the Report:

  • The Sanitary Metal Ware market is relatively fragmented in the mid-to-high-end segment, where the top 10 brands commanded only 40.94% revenue share of the market as at end-2015 in China market. Market statistics show that there are around 13 suppliers in China with total annual revenue of over 80,000 RMB. China-based JOYOU leads the competition in terms of sales, brand awareness and consumer preference. It is followed by local producer JOMOO in the second place and US-based Kohler in the third place. TOTO and Moen, both popular brands, are in the fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Export-wise, leading players include HUIDA, Swell, SEAGULL, Lota, GLOBE UNION and Delong.
  • The development of Sanitary Metal Ware industry has been in a downward trend. However, with the economy in the form of improved macro-control of national policy, the development of real estate continues to raise, overall market situation of Sanitary Metal Ware industry will certainly begin to turn better along with the market. Especially the large population of house-purchase and high renovation demand, this situation will be continued in the future, therefore, Sanitary Metal Ware industry still has much development space and full expectation in market prospects.
  • The emergence and development of economic commerce has a profound impact on the traditional economic and trade activities, which not only increase the vitality of the global economy, but also change people’s traditional ways of working and thinking. In any Sanitary Metal Ware companies, cost control is most critical factor to obtain the maximum profit. According to the US “Forbes”, the statistics show that economic commerce can save 5% to 10% of corporate transaction costs.
  • Health and water conservation is still a main topic of Sanitary Metal Ware industry for many years. Environmental degradation aroused world attention to the fate of the planet, and energy conservation has become the major issues. For the Sanitary Metal Ware industry consumers, many people began to look drawn from the price, such as this product is suitable to the style of your home, brand quality, product color, cost performance, and environmental protection has become the focus of consumer purchase reference. Especially due to the improved economic life, more people are increasingly concerned about the health, and environmental protection naturally becomes the key pointy. The most important thing is that environmental protection is not just the responsibility, but also the future development trend in Sanitary Metal Ware industry.
  • The worldwide market for Sanitary Metal Ware is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.9% over the next five years, will reach 4260 million US$ in 2024, from 1850 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

    To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Sanitary Metal Ware Market

    Sanitary Metal Ware Introduction:

    Sanitary Metal Ware generally refers to the metal decorations inside the bathroom. Due to differences among Sanitary Metal Ware pendant, style, and functions, the product price varies widely. Sanitary Metal Ware, generally include faucets, showers, floor drain, towel racks, glass platform, toilet paper holder, basket and so on in bathroom use. Due to the frequent use and product fast updating of bathroom accessories, the Sanitary Metal Ware belongs to consumable item.

    Top key players in Global Sanitary Metal Ware market 2019 are:

  • JOYOU
  • JOMOO
  • Kohler
  • TOTO
  • Moen
  • Lota
  • Grohe
  • Swell
  • Roca
  • Hansgrohe
  • Huayi
  • American Standard
  • Delta
  • HUIDA
  • Delong
  • SEAGULL
  • Villeroy & Boch
  • OLE
  • GLOBE UNION
  • Argentcrystal
  • SUNLOT
  • HHSN

  • Analysis by Segmentation:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Faucets
  • Showers
  • Floor drain
  • Sanitary pendant (Towel rack, paper holder, etc.)
  • Some other accessories

    Market Segment by Applications:

  • Household
  • Commercial
  • Real Estate project
  • Others

    Detailed TOC of Global Sanitary Metal Ware Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Sanitary Metal Ware Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sanitary Metal Ware

    1.2 Classification of Sanitary Metal Ware by Types

    1.2.1 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Sanitary Metal Ware Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Sanitary Metal Ware Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Sanitary Metal Ware Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Sanitary Metal Ware Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Sanitary Metal Ware Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Sanitary Metal Ware (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Sanitary Metal Ware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Sanitary Metal Ware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Sanitary Metal Ware Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Sanitary Metal Ware Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Sanitary Metal Ware Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sanitary Metal Ware Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sanitary Metal Ware Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sanitary Metal Ware Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sanitary Metal Ware Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

