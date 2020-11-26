Flip Chip Technology Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Flip Chip Technology Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Flip Chip Technology market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Flip Chip Technology market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Flip chip technology is one of the oldest and widely used techniques for semiconductor packaging. Flip chip was originally introduced by IBM 30 years ago. Nevertheless, it is keeping up with times and developing new bumping solutions to serve advanced technologies such as 2.5D and 3D. Flip chip is used for traditional applications, such as Laptops, Desktops, CPU, GPU, chipsets etc.

Flip Chip Technology market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Flip Chip Technology market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics to Dominate the Market

– The demand for flip chips is expected to rise in mobile & wireless, consumer applications, and other high-performance applications such as networks, servers and data centers.

– The flip chip technology is revolutionizing the market, where the expansion of the Internet, digital camcorders, PDAs, desktop computers and laptops, digital cameras, mobile phones, and other electronic-based consumer products is seen.

– Consumer electronics are becoming smaller, thinner and lighter, by utilizing advanced electronic packaging.

– With rising internet penetration and various government initiatives, such as smart cities, smart grids and smart transportation, the IOT market is set to explode over the next decade. This will create sufficient demand for the flip chip market.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

– Growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region, such as India and China, impact every industry, including semiconductors. The Asia-Pacific flip chip market is expected to grow at a rapid pace, due to the rising proliferation of consumer electronics in this region.

– With the improving economic conditions, increasing disposable income, growing number of the youth population, and rising employment rate, the consumer electronics market is flourishing in this region.

– China’s plans to focus on the semiconductor sector as a part of 12th five-year plan and strong growth of Taiwan’s semiconductor and electronics industry will augment the market for Flip chip in this region.

– With rising internet penetration and various government initiatives, such as smart cities, smart grids and smart transportation, the IOT market is set to explode in this region over the next decade. This will create sufficient demand for the flip chip market.

Detailed TOC of Flip Chip Technology Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 High Packaging Density Leading to Miniaturization

4.3.2 Advancements in Electronics Packaging is Causing the Market to Expand

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost Associated With Flip Chip Technology

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Memory

5.1.2 Light-Emitting Diode

5.1.3 CMOS Image Sensor

5.1.4 SoC

5.1.5 GPU

5.1.6 CPU

5.2 By Wafer Bumping Process

5.2.1 Copper Pillar

5.2.2 Tin-Lead Eutectic Solder

5.2.3 Lead Free Solder

5.2.4 Gold Stud Bumping

5.3 By Packaging Technology

5.3.1 2D IC

5.3.2 2.5D IC

5.3.3 3D IC

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Military & Defense

5.4.2 Medical & Healthcare

5.4.3 Industrial Sector

5.4.4 Automotive

5.4.5 Consumer Electronics

5.4.6 Telecommunication

5.4.7 Other Applications

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amkor Technology Inc.

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 Intel Corporation

6.1.4 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

6.1.5 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.1.6 Texas Instruments Inc.

6.1.7 GlobalFoundries U.S. Inc.

6.1.8 STATS ChipPAC Ltd

6.1.9 Powertech Technology (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

