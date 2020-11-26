COVID-19 Update: Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Varonis, Exabeam, Microsoft, Rapid 7, ObservelT, etc. | InForGrowth

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Market research report provides various levels of analysis such as industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market segmentation based on the Key Players, Types & Applications.

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Market on the basis of Product Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Market on the basis of Applications:

Detect Insider Threats

Detect Compromised Accounts

Detect Brute-Force Attacks

Detect Changes in Permissions and Creation of Super Users

Detect Breach of Protected Data

Top Key Players in User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions market:

Varonis

Exabeam

Microsoft

Rapid 7

ObservelT

LogRhythm

Splunk

Securonix

Preempt

Gurucul

Veriato

Balabit

BizAcuity

Interset

Niara

Bottomline Technologies