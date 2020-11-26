Flexible Pipe Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Flexible Pipe Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Flexible Pipe market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Flexible Pipe market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The implementation of flexible pipelines was done in the areas of floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) ships and semisubmersibles. Moreover, oil and gas, chemical Industry, power generation, and water treatment are key end-use industries of the flexible pipe market. Further, the development of technologies related to the exploration of reserves and oil production, which are currently in the initial stage, is expected to drive the growth of the flexible pipe market.

Flexible Pipe market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Flexible Pipe market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Oil and Gas Industry to Drive the Market

– The downstream product of oil and gas i.e. petroleum is widely used in cosmetics products. With the growth of disposable income and the increasing number of working women, the demand for cosmetics is increasing year on year.

– This increasing demand for oil and gas requires effective transportation of oil and gas are under enormous physical and chemical stress. Further, the expansion of the transport sector by increasing the number of aviation carriers in the developed region as well as developing region along with the increase in the number of owners of passenger cars and vehicles will be driving the market for the oil industry.

– The need for oil and gas does not only restrict to vehicles, but it is also widely used in industries for running machines as well.

– The transport sectors are the highest consumption oil and gas and thus it will fuel the demand for flexible pipe market

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

– The United States is the largest market for flexible pipes in North America. The country’s newfound shale resources and government policies that aim at making the country the top oil and gas producer in the next few years is expected to drive the demand for flexible pipes in the country.

– For instance, with the United States Department of the Interior (DoI) planning to allow offshore exploratory drilling in about 90% of the outer continental shelf (OCS) acreage, under the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program (National OCS Program) for 2019-2024, the oil and gas sector in the region is expected to open up new opportunities to the market.

– Further, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the United States will become a net energy exporter in 2020 and remains so throughout the projection period as a result of large increases in crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas plant liquids (NGPL) production coupled with slow growth in U.S. energy consumption.

– The increase in demand for oil and gas will in return boost the flexible pipe market during the forecast period in North America.

Detailed TOC of Flexible Pipe Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Non-corrosive Pipes in Oil and Gas Industry

4.3.2 Technological Advances in Drilling Process

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Fluctuating Oil Prices

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Raw Material

5.1.1 High-density Polyethylene

5.1.2 Polyamides

5.1.3 Polyvinylidene Fluoride

5.1.4 Other Raw Materials

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Offshore

5.2.1.1 Deepwater

5.2.1.2 Ultra-Deep Water

5.2.2 On shore

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Russia

5.3.2.3 Norway

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Malaysia

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

6.1.2 TechnipFMC PLC

6.1.3 The Prysmian Group

6.1.4 GE Oil & Gas Corporation

6.1.5 Shawcor Ltd

6.1.6 SoulForce (Pipelife Nederland B.V.)

6.1.7 Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

6.1.8 Magma Global Ltd.

6.1.9 ContiTech AG

6.1.10 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

6.1.11 Flexsteel Pipeline Technologies Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

