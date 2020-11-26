X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The X-ray Machine Manufacturing market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the X-ray Machine Manufacturing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

X-rays are a form of electromagnetic radiation, which has higher energy and can pass through most objects. X-ray being the most effective and conventional diagnostic tool and digitization in the x-ray has observed a strong position in diagnostic laboratories worldwide. The demand for X-rays machine is increasing in various verticals like healthcare, security, etc, Compliance with security measures and increasing government regulations to develop better security infrastructure are expected to have a positive impact on the industry. Awareness regarding early disease detection and treatment will augment the medical X-ray industry growth.

X-ray Machine Manufacturing market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. X-ray Machine Manufacturing market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Sector to Witness a Significant Growth

– Healthcare industry is expected to propel in future due to the advancements in technology as x-ray detection has evolved to become more safe, effective and easy to use. Nowadays, the world is moving toward automation and with Artificial Intelligence into the picture, the future of X-ray machines are growing.

– Further, in developing countries like India, rising incomes, easier access to high-quality healthcare facilities and greater awareness of personal health and hygiene are supporting the growth of the healthcare industry.

– Along with that, the greater penetration of health insurance aided the rise in healthcare spending. Along with that, with the increasing demand for affordable and quality healthcare, penetration of health insurance is poised to grow exponentially in the coming years. Increasing healthcare cost and burden of new diseases along with low government funding are raising demand for health insurance coverage.

– Further, the Government of India is planning to increase public health spending to 2.5 percent of the country’s GDP by 2025. In addition, it would also encourage other emerging economies to increase their spending.

– Hence all the factors will help in the growth of healthcare sectors which in return will create an opportunity for x-ray machine manufacturing market.

Asia-Pacific to Execute the Fastest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific X-ray machine market will witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Presence of a large patient pool in densely populated nations such as India and China will act as the primary driver in the regional business growth. The demand for increasing in technology

– According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the hospital industry in India is forecasted to increase to Rs 8.6 trillion (USD 132.84 billion) by FY22 from Rs 4 trillion (USD 61.79 billion) in FY17 at a CAGR of 16-17 %.

– It is also stated that the cost of surgery in India is about one-tenth of that in the US or Western Europe. The country has also become one of the leading destinations for high-end diagnostic services with tremendous capital investment for advanced diagnostic facilities, thus catering to a greater proportion of the population.

– In September 2018, the world’s largest government-funded healthcare scheme was launched by Prime Minister of India “Ayushman Bharat”. Ayushman Bharat is funded with 60 % contribution coming from the Centre and remaining from the states.

– All the above factors will help in increasing healthcare sector in India which in return will supplement the growth of X-ray machines in the health industry which in turn will boost the market for the manufacturers in these regions.

Detailed TOC of X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rise in Adoption of Digital X-ray Systems

4.3.2 Government Regulations and Investments to Improve Infrastructure

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Equipment Cost

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Product Type

6.1.1 Stationary

6.1.2 Portable

6.2 By Technology

6.2.1 Analog

6.2.2 Digital

6.3 By End User

6.3.1 Healthcare

6.3.2 Transportation and Logistics

6.3.3 Government

6.3.4 Other End Users

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 United States

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 United Kingdom

6.4.2.2 Germany

6.4.2.3 France

6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 Japan

6.4.3.3 India

6.4.3.4 South Korea

6.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Rest of the World

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Canon Inc.

7.1.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

7.1.3 GE Healthcare

7.1.4 Hitachi Medical Corporation

7.1.5 Hologic, Inc.

7.1.6 Philips Healthcare

7.1.7 Shimadzu Corporation

7.1.8 Siemens AG

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

