Load Break Switch Market Strategies and Insight Driven Transformation 2020-2027 by ABB, Eaton, Ensto , Fuji Electric, GE, Katko Oy, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Lucy Electric

According to Publisher, the Global Load Break Switch Market is accounted for $2.34 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.17 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Increasing investment in the power distribution sector and refurbishment of aging power infrastructure are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, slowdown in global oil & gas sector and availability of counterfeit products are hampering the market growth.

Load break switch refers to a disconnect switch whose function is to make or break the electrical connection at certain specified levels of current. A load break switch is generally used for medium voltage level systems for the purpose of switching and protection. In simpler terms, a load break switch is designed to cut off the healthy circuits or to disconnect the load in case of any faults or for maintenance purpose. As a safety measure, load break switches are turned on under no-load conditions. Hence, it has no making capacity unlike the Circuit Breaker which are designed to operate under abnormal conditions such as over current or transients, in order to clear the fault and isolate the electrical system and the connected load.

Based on the type, the gas-insulated segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the expansion and refurbishment projects in the utility sector. The market for the utility segment is driven by the investments being made by electric utilities on refurbishing the existing electrical infrastructure to avoid power failures and deterioration of the existing electrical infrastructure.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing focus on the power distribution sector, of which load break switch is a part. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are the key markets for load break switches in Asia Pacific. The refurbishment of aging electrical infrastructure in the region is expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players profiled in the Load Break Switch Market include ABB, Eaton, Ensto , Fuji Electric, GE, Katko Oy, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Lucy Electric, Powell Electric , Rockwell Automation, Inc., Safvolt Switchgears Private Limited, Schneider, Siemens, and Socomec.

Voltages Covered:

– 11-33 kV

– 33-60 kV

– Below 11 kV

Installations Covered:

– Indoor

– Outdoor

Types Covered:

– Air-Insulated Load Break Switch

– Gas-Insulated Load Break Switch

– Oil-Immersed Load Break Switch

– Vacuum Load Break Switch

Applications Covered:

– Photovoltaic Installations

– Machine Control

– Power Distribution

End Users Covered:

– Commercial

– Industrial

– Utilities

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

– Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

– Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

– Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

