Network Attached Storage Market Set to Huge Development by 2027 | Buffalo Americas, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, D-Link Corp

According to Publisher, the Global Network Attached Storage Market is accounted for $18.71 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $65.71 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period. Rapid adoption of 4G and 5G technologies creating high-volume digital content and government focus on digitization leading to massive growth in digital data are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, prime concern of data security when data is stored at remote location is hampering the market growth.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) is a device that is used for storage and retrieval of data from a centralized disk capacity. This device is connected to LAN and can be used by heterogeneous users at a time to store and access their data in a safer and reliable way. These devices are controlled by the browser-based utility and hence doesn’t really have a keyboard or display in its architecture. NAS devices are quite flexible and can be scaled out if additional storage is required. They are faster, user-friendly, having the high capacity at a fairly low cost. Small and medium enterprises are potentially adoption this technology, especially in the emerging economies.

Based on the design, the more than 20-bays segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the features such as high storage capacity, high performance, fast response, and data recovery. Hence, these solutions are deployed in big industries, such as BFSI, manufacturing, large enterprises, and telecommunications and ITES where the data volumes are high and increasing on a regular basis.

By geography, Asia pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of numerous small and mid-scale companies in the region. Also, the increasing investments by these companies in the development of IT infrastructure are driving the growth of the NAS market in these countries.

Some of the key players profiled in the Network Attached Storage Market include Buffalo Americas, Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, D-Link Corporation, Drobo, Inc, Hitachi, Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, IBM, Infortrend Technology Inc, Microsoft, NetApp, Inc, Panasas, SoftNAS, Inc, Synology, Inc, and Thecus Technology Corp.

Products Covered:

– High-End/Enterprise NAS

– Low-End/Desktop NAS

– Midmarket NAS

Designs Covered:

– 12 Bays to 20 Bays

– 1 Bay to 8 Bays

– 8 Bays to 12 Bays

– More than 20-Bays

Organization Sizes Covered:

– Large Enterprises

– Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME)

Distribution Channels Covered:

– Offline

– Online

Storage Models Covered:

– Disk-less Models

– Disk Models

Storage Solutions Covered:

– Scale-out NAS

– Scale-up NAS

Deployment Types Covered:

– Hybrid

– On-Premises

– Remote

Solutions Covered:

– Hardware

– Software

End Users Covered:

– Commercial

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

