Change Management Software Market Forecast Benefits and Business Opportunities to 2027 | Axios Systems, BMC Software, CA Technologies, Cherwell Software

According to Publisher, the Global Change Management Software Market is accounted for $1,397.11 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $4,156.29 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. Increase in digital transformation and automation of IT processes and applications are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, complexities involved in the integration of technologies and toolsets are hampering the market growth.

Change management software provides plans, procedures, and other related artifacts necessary for establishing an effective change management program to complete the documentation set to support it. The software helps in improving performance, minimize resistance, reduce costs, enhance innovation, improve work productivity and simplify complete IT change management process. Moreover, change can be difficult, but investing some thoughts, time and money into change management helps an organization ensure effective implementation of a new enterprise software system. The major benefits associated with change management software serve as motivators and assessment of progress. The main purpose of change management software is to implement the approved changes into the project with minimal amount of disruption.

Based on the deployment type, the cloud-based segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increase in the number of mobile devices and surge in cloud-based and IoT applications. Moreover, shift from traditional systems to cloud-first approach among enterprise application buyers is expected to further propel the change management software market. Less maintenance and low costs associated with the cloud-based change management software solutions drives the cloud-based segment globally.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of prominent players such as International Business Machines Corp., BMC Software, Inc., Ivanti, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, etc. Expansion of the change management software market in North America is attributed to increase in cyber security threats, especially among the government and banking sectors. Moreover U.S. dominated the North America change management software market and likely to continue its supremacy throughout the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the Change Management Software Market include Axios Systems, BMC Software, Inc, CA Technologies, Cherwell Software, LLC, EasyVista Inc, IBM Corporation, Ivanti, Micro Focus International Plc, ServiceNow Corporation, Zoho Corporation, Sparta Systems, Inc., Honeywell, Alloy Software, Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corporation, and SysAid Technologies Ltd.

Offerings Covered:

– SaaS

– Standalone Software

Platforms Covered:

– Android

– Windows

– IOS

Operations Covered:

– Formal Assessment

– Designing & Testing

– Change Documentation

– Final Assessment

– Implementation & Review

– Planning

Deployment Types Covered:

– Cloud-Based

– On-Premise

Organization Sizes Covered:

– Large Enterprizes

– Small and Medium Enterprizes

Applications Covered:

– Training Management

– Task Management

– Prioritization

– Compliance Management

– Change Planning

– Change Calendar

– Audit Trail

– Approval Workflow

End Users Covered:

– BFSI

– Automotive

– Education

– Government

– Health Care

– Manufacturing

– Retail

– Telecom and IT

– Life Sciences

– Medical Device

– Consumer Goods

– Food & Beverages

– Energy & Utilities

– Transportation

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

