2020-27 Order Management Software Market Witness Astonishing Growth and with 4Psite, ECOMDASH, Esker, Handshake Corp, IBM Corp, Megaventory

According to Publisher, the Global Global Order Management Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Growing trade volumes and needs to control trade-processing costs are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high cost of installation is hampering the market growth.

Order management software (OMS) is an electronic system developed to execute orders in a cost-effective and efficient manner. It is the administration of business processes related to orders for goods or services. An OMS automates and streamlines order processing for businesses. Moreover, an OMS offers constantly updated information of inventory, a database of vendors & customers, a record of customer returns & refunds, order processing records, information on billing & payments, and general ledger information.

Based on the deployment mode, the cloud inventory segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its factors including monitoring and maintenance of a business’s inventory levels using online software. Enabling businesses to avoid many of the errors and issues that arise with traditional methods of measuring stock levels, cloud inventory order management software seamlessly keeps track of inventory coming in and going out of the business.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rapidly evolving e-commerce ecosystem along with heavy investments from venture capitalists to leverage the growing demand for online marketplaces. In order to tackle the growing concerns related to the inventory shrinkage, the uptake of order management software in the region is expected to grow consistently over the forecast timeline.

Some of the key players profiled in the Order Management Software Market include 4Psite, LLC, ECOMDASH, Esker Inc, Handshake Corp, IBM Corporation, Megaventory Inc, OpenXcell, Elastic Inc, Oracle Corporation, Orderhive (OpenXcell Technolabs Pvt Ltd), Salesforce.com Inc, Stitch Labs, Inc, TradeGecko Pte. Ltd, Unicommerce eSolutions Pvt Ltd, Vinculum Solutions Pvt Limited, Webgility, and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Types Covered:

– Free

– Rechargeable

Deployment Modes Covered:

– Cloud Inventory

– On-Premise

Solutions Covered:

– Services

– Software

Organization-Sizes Covered:

– Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

– Large Enterprises

Applications Covered:

– Distributors

– Restaurant

– Supermarket

End Users Covered:

– Retail, E-commerce, and Wholesale

– Automotive

– Telecom

– Financial services

– Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Food and Beverage

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

– Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

– Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

– Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Continue…

