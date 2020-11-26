X-Ray Detectors Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “X-Ray Detectors Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The X-Ray Detectors market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the X-Ray Detectors market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

In X-ray detectors, the energy transported by the radiation is converted into forms that can be recognized visually or electronically. X-rays detectors have a wide range of application in veterinary, medical, dental, industrial, and security. Digitization has led hospitals to convert their analog X-ray systems to digital systems. Developments in amorphous selenium (a-Se) detector which are useful in mammography have made the growth in this market more significant.

X-Ray Detectors market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. X-Ray Detectors market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Medical Applications of X-ray Detectors to Grow Significantly Over the Forecast Period

– The X-ray detection technology used to screen individuals is immensely useful for medical diagnosis and treatment monitoring because they are highly penetrating, passing through skin and soft tissue to reveal bone and deep tissue.

– High volume coverage, high spatial resolution, and ability to perform fluoroscopy/angiography in conjunction with tomography provide high advantages for the X-ray detector with flat panel detectors. These advantages are increasing the clinical/medical applications. X-ray CT is recognized as an invaluable medical tool for the diagnosis of disease, trauma, or abnormality in patients with signs or symptoms of disease.

– In Germany, the increasing numbers of CT examinations in non-cancer patients were significantly associated with higher regional deprivation. In addition, the male sex, higher age categories, and specific body regions are positively associated with the increased numbers of CT examinations, due to which the import value of tomography apparatus started increasing since 2016, which says the demand will increase, by which the market of X-ray detection with computed tomography will adopt a significant growth.

North America Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share

– North America is one of the largest markets for medical technology research industries. The huge market in the region is attributed to the growing R&D activities in medical sciences.

– There is a strong focus on improving the health conditions of people, as well as tackling the adverse effects of the rising health diseases and infections.

– X-ray detectors are well placed in the market, to drive the next phase of the healthcare revolution in the country. They are already being deployed for non-intrusive patient monitoring and for keeping track of vital metrics. The information collected from the wireless sensing devices can be relayed back to caregivers and doctors, for increasing the efficiency of medical treatment.

– Furthermore, the stringent regulations against terrorism are increasing the need for high-end security systems, which detect hazardous weapons in the freight, thereby reflecting the growth of the market.

– Besides, there are growing advances in MEMS technology research developments in the United States that are resulting in the miniaturized versions of detectors, like charge coupled devices (CCD) and line-scan detectors driving the market growth.

Detailed TOC of X-Ray Detectors Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growth of Public and Private Investments in Digital Imaging Technologies

4.3.2 Declining Prices and Increasing Number of Benefits Offered by Digital Detectors

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost of Digital X-ray Systems Due to Digital Radiography (DR) Unit

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Flat Panel Detectors

5.1.1.1 Indirect Flat Panel Detectors

5.1.1.2 Direct Flat Panel Detectors

5.1.2 Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors

5.1.3 Charge Coupled Device Detectors

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 By Portability

5.2.1 Fixed Detectors

5.2.2 Portable Detectors

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Medical

5.3.2 Dental

5.3.3 Security

5.3.4 Industrial

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Varex Imaging Corporation

6.1.2 PerkinElmer, Inc.

6.1.3 Thales Group

6.1.4 Fujifilm Medical Systems

6.1.5 Agfa Healthcare

6.1.6 Konica Minolta, Inc.

6.1.7 Canon, Inc.

6.1.8 Teledyne DALSA Inc.

6.1.9 Analogic Corporation

6.1.10 Comet Holding AG

6.1.11 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

6.1.12 Rayence Co., Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

