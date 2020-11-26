Wood Pulp Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Wood Pulp Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Wood Pulp market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Wood Pulp market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

– The wood pulp market is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period (2019– 2024).

– The drivers identified in the market are increasing demand for wood pulp from the paper industry, rising consumer demand for tissue paper products, and growth in the trade of wood pulp products.

– The restraints identified in the market are stringent environmental regulations, with respect to deforestation, and increasing energy and transportation co

Scope of the Report:

Wood pulp is processed into a paper with the help of chemical compounds, such as caustic soda. Wood pulp is essentially used for the production of newsprint, cheap forms of paper, and hardboard. The report defines the market, in terms of end users, who procure wood pulp for various applications. The end users include institutional buyers who engage in the production of paper products. The market is segmented on the basis of geography.

Wood Pulp market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Wood Pulp market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Consumer Demand for Tissue Paper Products is Driving the Market

The rising global demand, along with consumption, for tissue paper, which is essentially used in kitchen, toilets, and household, is expected to drive the market’s growth over the forecast period. The United States is the largest consumer of tissue paper in the world, on average, 25 kg of tissue is consumed per person annually. About 37% of this consumption occurs via kitchen towels. Canada has 24% of the world’s boreal forests, and is one of the world’s largest pulp and paper market. The country produces considerable amount of raw material, satisfying the demand at both domestic and international levels.

Canada is the Largest Producer

Canada is the largest producer of wood pulp, globally, due to the presence of coniferous forest, which provides raw material for the paper industry. Few Canadian paper mills faced challenges, due to the rising production costs and increasing competition from the pulp and paper producers of the southern United States and Scandinavia, which resulted in conversions and closure of pulp and paper mills.

