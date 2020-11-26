Wireless Sensors Network Market 2020 to 2024 | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Wireless Sensors Network Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Wireless Sensors Network market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Wireless Sensors Network market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Wireless sensor networks are small-sized, a low-cost wireless communication enabled sensors that are used to build various monitoring and control networks, which are used in diverse fields, like industrial automation, process control, agriculture, hospital monitoring systems, asset tracking, climate sensing, etc.

Wireless sensor networks are small-sized, a low-cost wireless communication enabled sensors that are used to build various monitoring and control networks, which are used in diverse fields, like industrial automation, process control, agriculture, hospital monitoring systems, asset tracking, climate sensing, etc.

Wireless Sensors Network market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

The Medical Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Continuous health monitoring using wireless body area networks of implantable and wearable medical devices is envisioned as a transformative approach to healthcare. Rapid advances in biomedical sensors, low-power electronics, and wireless communications have brought this vision to the verge of reality.

– The aim of these applications is to ensure continuous monitoring of the patients vital parameters, while giving them the freedom of moving. In doing so, WBANs result in an enhanced quality of healthcare.

– Moreover, with an increase in connected healthcare IoT devices, the WSN is expected to gain a significant growth.

– For instance, in the European Union, IoT solutions are growing rapidly and there are lot of opportunities for the health sector in this market. The number of IoT healthcare active connections is expected to increase in the forecast period, thereby driving the WSN market.

North America is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share

– North America has emerged as the priority choice for the market vendors in the market studied, as the region is highly benefitted by the presence of the critical infrastructure necessary for the solution.

– Adoption of smart factories, intelligent manufacturing, and the presence of many industrial wireless sensors network manufacturers are expected to drive the growth of the North American market in the near future.

– The presence of a number of key players, such as ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., and Honeywell International Inc. is also expected to prompt the growth of the market in this region.

– Moreover, the North American freight railroad industry is also trying to leverage WSN onboard railcars for advanced monitoring and alerting. In railroad environments, freight train WSNs exhibit a linear chain-like topology of significant length.

– Furthermore, with the increasing penetration of wearable devices in the commercial market, wearable devices are also becoming increasingly popular for industrial usage, due to their numerous benefits. For instance, Airbus implemented wearable devices in the aerospace and defense industries in collaboration with Accenture.

Detailed TOC of Wireless Sensors Network Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Wireless Technologies

5.1.2 Reducing Cost of Wireless Sensors

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Higher Security Needs and Installation Costs

6 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6.1 Topology

6.1.1 Star

6.1.2 Mesh

6.1.3 Hybrid

6.1.4 Tree

6.2 Sensors

6.2.1 MEMS

6.2.2 CMOS-based Sensors

6.2.3 LED Sensors

6.3 Network Technology (Connectivity)

6.3.1 Wireless HART

6.3.2 ZigBee

6.3.3 Wi-Fi

6.3.4 IPv6

6.3.5 Bluetooth

6.3.6 Dash 7

6.3.7 Z-Wave

7 MARKET SEGMENTATION

7.1 By End User

7.1.1 Military and Security

7.1.2 Medical

7.1.3 Transportation and Logistics

7.1.4 Environmental Monitoring

7.1.5 Industrial Monitoring

7.1.6 Building Automation

7.2 Geography

7.2.1 North America

7.2.1.1 US

7.2.1.2 Canada

7.2.2 Europe

7.2.2.1 United Kingdom

7.2.2.2 Germany

7.2.2.3 France

7.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

7.2.3 Asia-Pacific

7.2.3.1 China

7.2.3.2 Japan

7.2.3.3 India

7.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.2.4 Latin America

7.2.4.1 Brazil

7.2.4.2 Mexico

7.2.4.3 Argentina

7.2.4.4 Rest of Latin America

7.2.5 Middle East & Africa

7.2.5.1 UAE

7.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

7.2.5.3 South Africa

7.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 ABB Ltd

8.1.2 Atmel Corporation

8.1.3 Siemens AG

8.1.4 ST Microelectronics

8.1.5 NXP Semiconductors

8.1.6 General Electric Company

8.1.7 Emerson Electric Co.

8.1.8 Analog Devices

8.1.9 Radiocrafts AS

8.1.10 Honeywell International Inc.

8.1.11 Silicon Laboratories

8.1.12 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

