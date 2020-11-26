Wine Packaging Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Wine Packaging Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Wine Packaging market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Wine Packaging market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Wine packaging market studies owing to health awareness, the millennial population has turned out to be the largest consumers of wine worldwide. Glass bottles will remain dominant but will face increasing competition from alternative formats and sizes, such as aseptic cartons, cups and goblets, single-serving plastic bottles, aluminum cans and bag-in-box packaging.

Wine Packaging market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Wine Packaging market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Glass Packaging to Hold Largest Market Share

– Glass is considered an effective material for wine packaging as it provides protection against external chemical, biological, and physical influences, also glass can be recycled a number of times without losing its durability or quality. Glass is expected to account for a major proportion of the wine packaging market.

– Diversity of color, shape, printing, and finishing options are some of the factors fueling product demand in the wine industry. The other major advantage of glass packaging is that it can be molded into various shape and sizes, facilitating its use across different industry verticals.

– Increasing disposable income of working population, improving lifestyles, and rising consumer spending on lifestyle products and activities are expected to drive the demand for wine market and prevalent liquor consumption. It is attracting various domestic and international beer manufacturers to expand their footprint in the liquor market.

– Therefore, as glass bottles are mostly used for wine packaging, with increasing wine consumption, glass bottles will also ewitness an increase in their usage, globally.

North America to Account for a Major Share

– The North American market is rising due to above average growth of US wine production.

– The United States market is growing due to benefit from continued favorable gains in domestic wine consumption and production and increases in disposable personal income. In the US, wine is being consumed more at the time of meals at home rather than drinking at restaurants or special events.

– Wine containers are experiencing rapidly increasing diversity in terms of package formats and sizes. Cork demand will also benefit from the stronger cultural preference in the US than in many other countries, though growing competition from alternative packaging formats can limit its usage.

– Glass bottles are by far the leading wine container type in US, but glass will continue to lose market share to a growing array of alternative package formats, such as bag in box, plastic bottles, plastic cups, etc.

Wine Packaging Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Wine Packaging market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Wine Packaging including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Wine Packaging Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Bag in Box Wine Packaging Due to Multi-Layered Flexible Film

4.3.2 Consumer Preferences with Favoured Drink in Occasions

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Growing Stringent Government Regulations in Raw Material Packaging

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Packaging Material

5.1.1 Glass

5.1.2 Plastic

5.1.3 Metal

5.1.4 Paper Board

5.1.5 Other Packaging Materials

5.2 By Type of Packaging

5.2.1 Bottles

5.2.2 Bag in Box

5.2.3 Aseptic Cartons

5.2.4 Other Packaging Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 Ardagh Group S.A.

6.1.3 Avery Dennison Corporation

6.1.4 Ball Corporation

6.1.5 CCL Industries Inc.

6.1.6 Encore Glass, Inc

6.1.7 Exal Group

6.1.8 G3 Enterprises Incorporated

6.1.9 International Paper Company

6.1.10 Hoover Container Solutions Incorporated

6.1.11 Enoplastic S.p.a

6.1.12 Sparflex SA (Maverik Enterprises Incorporated)

6.1.13 Multi-Color Incorporation (Platinum Equity LLC )

6.1.14 Owens-Illinois Group, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

