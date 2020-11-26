Whole Exome Sequencing Market 2020 to 2024 | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Whole Exome Sequencing Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Whole Exome Sequencing market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Whole Exome Sequencing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Exome sequencing is a technique for sequencing all of the exome and protein-coding genes in a genome. This technique includes selection of the subset of DNA that encodes proteins or exons, followed by sequencing of the exonic DNA using high-throughput DNA sequencing methods. Currently, it is being widely used for the identification and the determination of genetic variants causing various diseases, such as Miller syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease. It also provides a cost-effective screening approach for the diagnosis of genetic disorders, and presents itself as a less resource-intensive alternative to whole genome sequencing in several applications, including drug discovery and development processes.

Whole Exome Sequencing market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Whole Exome Sequencing market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Personalized Medicine Segment by Application is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period

Personalized medicine aims to provide tailor-made therapies to individual patients, depending on the molecular basis of disease, and it has become popular over recent years. Rising demand for personalized medicine has created tremendous opportunities in the field of genetic medicine, and in order to exploit these opportunities, novel diagnostic and therapeutic technologies must be developed, which in turn, has resulted in the rapid expansion of the global whole exome sequencing market.

North America holds the Largest Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North America has the largest regional market, in terms of revenue. The increasing prevalence of genetic and chronic disorders, such as cancer, ageing population, increasing demand for targeted and personalized medicine, and favorable government initiatives, are the primary factors behind the growth of the whole exome sequencing market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for whole exome sequencing. Regular government funding and large numbers of conferences related to the whole exome sequencing technique are the major driving forces for the Asia-Pacific whole exome sequencing market.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Applications in the Clinical Diagnosis and High Demand for the Diagnosis of Rare Diseases

4.2.2 Increasing R&D in the Field of Genomics and Next-generation Sequencing

4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Complexity of Technique and Lack of Skilled Personnel

4.3.2 Legal and Ethical Issues Associated with Whole Exome Sequencing

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Systems

5.1.2 Kits

5.1.2.1 Library Preparation Kits

5.1.2.2 Target Enrichment Kits

5.1.3 Services

5.1.3.1 Sequencing Services

5.1.3.2 Data Analysis (Bioinformatics) Services

5.1.3.3 Other Services

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Second-generation Sequencing

5.2.1.1 Sequencing, by Synthesis (SBS)

5.2.1.2 Sequencing, by Hybridization and Ligation (SBL)

5.2.2 Third-generation Sequencing

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Diagnostics

5.3.2 Drug Discovery and Development

5.3.3 Personalized Medicine

5.3.4 Other Applications (Agriculture, Animal Research, etc.)

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.1.2 Ambry Genetics Corp.

6.1.3 Beijing Genomics Institute

6.1.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.5 Eurofins Scientific Group

6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.7 GENEWIZ Inc.

6.1.8 Illumina Inc.

6.1.9 Macrogen Inc.

6.1.10 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

