Wheat Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The "Wheat Market" report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects.

Market Overview:

– The global wheat production was valued at a volume of 732 million metric ton in 2018, and it is expected to witness a CAGR of 1.39% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Wheat is one of the most important grain crops produced and traded globally. It is cultivated on more land area than any other commercial crop in the world. The global wheat generation is positioned third, in terms of volume, after corn and rice.

– Russia, Canada, France, and Australia are the major exporters of wheat, globally, and account for nearly 50% of total wheat exports in the world. Mozambique is the major importer of wheat in the world, it imported 2.48 billion metric ton of wheat in 2016.

Despite the increase in wheat production over the past few decades, developing countries have continued to import two-thirds of all global wheat production.

Scope of the Report:

Wheat is a cereal crop grown for food. The grain has major application in the food industry mainly bakery, followed by pasta, noodles, and other processed foods.

The present report covers country-wise wheat production, consumption, and trade analysis.

Wheat market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Wheat market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Russia to Expand Wheat Exports

Russia is the largest global exporter of wheat, in terms of volume, and the country exported around 25.3 million metric ton of wheat in 2016. Russia is taking initiatives to extend its market for grain in the developing economies of Asia, which typically import their grain necessities from different parts of the world.

China is the Largest Producer

In 2018, China was the largest producer of wheat, globally, it produced around 131 million metric ton of wheat. Wheat is one of the staple nourishment crops of the Chinese population, representing 40% of the grain utilization in the country. Wheat is cultivated widely in the Yellow River and Huai River valleys of China, where wheat is rotated with maize.

