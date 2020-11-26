Web Application Firewall Market 2020 to 2024 | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Web Application Firewall Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Web Application Firewall market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Web Application Firewall market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Web application firewall is an application firewall for HTTP applications. Web applications are valuable tools for businesses of all sizes. A WAF can be either network-based, host-based, or cloud-based and is often deployed through a reverse proxy and placed in front of one or more web sites or applications. These applications enable businesses to communicate with customers, potential customers, employees, partners, and other information technology (IT) systems. E-commerce witnesses a mix of attempts designed to cause downtime and access internal files, which WAF helps them to secure.

Web Application Firewall market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Web Application Firewall market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Sector to Witness Significant Growth

– Firewalls are the first line of defense for every healthcare network and protect EHRs (Electronic Health Record) and protected health information (PHI) from malware and other cyber attacks.

– Healthcare organizations have more than just computers and smartphones accessing the network. Connected medical devices are Wi-Fi enabled and usage of the network to collect patient data and monitor health. While hackers may not get the information they are looking for directly from connected medical devices, they can use these devices by means of remote network access as a means to freely access the entire network. Medical devices are often overlooked as a cyber security vector because they may lack traditional interfaces associated with accessing the network.

– Healthcare firewalls have to cover more ground than firewalls in other industries because of the value of EHRs and clinical data, since there are numerous ways where hackers can gain unauthorized access to the network.

North America Holds the Largest Share in Web Application Firewall Market

– Due to the security breach incidents and the presence of cyber security vendors, North America is considered the most advanced region for technology adoption and infrastructure. Awareness about the threats is a critical economic and security challenge in the region. The growing concern to ensure the protection of sensitive data has increased corresponding government intervention in recent years.

– North America is leading in terms of the higher presence of security vendors. North America is the most advanced region for cyber security technology adoption and infrastructure due to developed countries, such as the United States and Canada.

– A data breach can be prevented by using orchestration and automation tools to take in SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) alerts and enrich them with intelligence and make an analysis for the chances of risk, and communicate them to analysts with a clear picture of their significance. Establishing a robust log-on is one proactive example for regulating access control.

Detailed TOC of Web Application Firewall Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Instances of Web Attacks, Such as Cyber Theft, Espionage, Vandalism, and Fraud

4.3.2 Technological Advancement and Increasing Penetration of IoT Across Various End-user Applications

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost of Deployment for Appliance-based WAF

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solutions

5.1.1.1 Hardware Appliances

5.1.1.2 Virtual Appliances

5.1.1.3 Cloud-Based

5.1.2 Services

5.1.2.1 Consulting

5.1.2.2 Support and Maintenance

5.1.2.3 Training and Education

5.1.2.4 Professional Services

5.1.2.5 System Integration

5.2 By Organization Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By Industry Vertical

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Retail

5.3.3 IT and Telecommunications

5.3.4 Government and Defense

5.3.5 Healthcare

5.3.6 Energy and Utilities

5.3.7 Education

5.3.8 Other Industry Verticals

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Akamai Technologies, Inc.

6.1.2 Barracuda Networks, Inc.

6.1.3 Cloudflare, Inc.

6.1.4 Citrix Systems, Inc.

6.1.5 Qualys, Inc.

6.1.6 F5 Networks, Inc.

6.1.7 Imperva, Inc.

6.1.8 Fortinet, Inc.

6.1.9 Penta Security Systems Inc.

6.1.10 Radware Ltd

6.1.11 Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

6.1.12 Nsfocus Information Technology Co., Ltd

6.1.13 Sophos Group PLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

