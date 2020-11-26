Wax Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Wax Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Wax market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Wax market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

High Demand from the Cosmetics Industry

– Cosmetic sector is one of the major applications for wax. Waxes are used as ingredients in a variety of products in the cosmetic industry, for the formulation of emulsifiers, solubilizing agents, cleansers, and conditioners, among others.

– Natural and synthetic waxes provide protection against mechanical stress, water-loss, UV-radiation, and parasites. For this reason, they are being increasingly used in the manufacturing of cream, lotions, and lip balms.

– Some of the most commonly used waxes used in the cosmetic industry include candelilla wax, carnauba wax, rice bran wax, sunflower wax, berry wax, honey wax, and mimosa wax.

– The market is driven by increasing urbanization and the growth in online beauty spending, due to the continuous growth of disposable income of individuals all over the world.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018, due to the concentration of dominant petroleum wax producing refineries in countries, like China and India.

– Asia-Pacific is also projected to register highest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing production and consumption of cosmetics, adhesives, and packaging products in the region.

– Asia-Pacific demand has reached higher levels in the past few years, and has become a major hub for exporting cosmetics and personal care products.

– The tier-2 markets, such as South Korea, are expected to witness a rapid rise in the demand for personal care products. Moreover, China and India are also likely to experience good opportunities for the personal care market.

– Besides, China stands to be the largest market for adhesives in the region, in terms of both production and consumption. The consumption of adhesives have been increasing in the industries, such as furniture, construction, etc., which is further driving the growth of wax market in the region.

