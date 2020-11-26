Water-Borne Adhesives Market 2020 to 2024 | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Water-Borne Adhesives Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Water-Borne Adhesives market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Water-Borne Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Water-Borne Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Water-Borne Adhesives market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Water-Borne Adhesives market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Transportation Industry to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– Water-borne adhesives are increasingly used in the automotive industry for interior fittings, such as head linings, dashboards, etc. In addition, these adhesives can be used during the manufacturing of car seats, for fixing cables in the roof liner, to bond door sill protectors, and other plastic parts.

– Automobile manufacturers are shifting towards the usage of water-borne adhesives from the solvent-borne adhesives to avoid volatile organic compounds (VOCs). This is likely to boost the demand for the water-borne adhesives in the industry.

– In 2018, about 95.6 million vehicles were produced worldwide. In the last two decades, the global automotive industry has received a lot of transformation with the digitization of vehicles.

– Further, growth in the coming years is supported by the solid labor market, rising disposable income of people, and low-interest rates, and etc. Asia-Pacific is one the fastest growing market for the automotive sector, with India and China being the two fastest growing markets in the region.

– Hence, the transportation industry is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Asia-pacific has dominated the global water-borne adhesives market in terms of consumption.

– China is currently the leading consumer of water-borne adhesives across the world followed by India.

– Most of the major players of the market have a presence in China. The rapidly growing packaging industry of China is also likely to boost the demand for water-borne adhesives.

– In India, construction and packaging sectors are witnessing substantial growth in the recent years owing to the increasing investments from the government.

– Furthermore, shifting consumer focus toward flexible packaging will likely offer numerous opportunities in the growth of the Asia-Pacific water-based adhesives market.

– Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Water-Borne Adhesives Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Water-Borne Adhesives market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Water-Borne Adhesives including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Water-Borne Adhesives Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry

4.1.2 Others

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Limited Usage in High-end Applications

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Resin Type

5.1.1 Acrylics

5.1.2 Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion

5.1.3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Emulsion

5.1.4 Polyurethane Dispersions and CR (Chloroprene Rubber) Latex

5.1.5 Other Resin Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Building & Construction

5.2.2 Paper, Board, and Packaging

5.2.3 Woodworking & Joinery

5.2.4 Transportation

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Electrical & Electronics

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 AdCo (UK) Ltd

6.4.3 Alfa International Corporation.

6.4.4 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.5 Ashland

6.4.6 AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

6.4.7 Benson Polymers Limited

6.4.8 DowDuPont

6.4.9 Franklin International

6.4.10 H.B. Fuller Company

6.4.11 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

6.4.12 Jowat AG

6.4.13 LORD Corporation

6.4.14 Master Bond

6.4.15 Royal Adhesives and Sealants

6.4.16 Sika AG

6.4.17 Wacker Chemie AG

6.4.18 Wisdom Adhesives Worldwide

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Incorporation of Bio-Based Polyol Component in Water Borne Adhesives

