Vitamin A Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The Global Vitamin A Market is segmented by type as Natural and Synthetic and by Application into Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical/Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed and Cosmetics. <

Vitamin A market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Vitamin A market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Demand for Fortified Food and Beverages

There has been a marked shift in the lifestyle and dietary habits of people over the past decade. Urbanization and consumer awareness drove this shift and led to a rapid rise in the consumption of artificial and synthetic food products, which in turn increased the incidence of lifestyle diseases. People are becoming aware of these diseases and are gradually moving toward functional food and beverages. These fortified products provide optimal nutrition and reduce the risk of disease occurrence. Various government initiatives are being taken up in order to increase the consumption of fortified food and beverages, especially in developing countries like China and India.

Asia-Pacific Remains the Fastest Growing Region

Asia-Pacific has been witnessing a healthy growth in recent years. Factors such as improved living standards and in-depth consumer education concerning the consumption of health supplements infused with micro nutrients like vitamins, minerals, etc., are driving the market. Rise in economic standards supported by rapid urbanization has led to a shift in consumer focus toward healthy diet, which is another factor that could drive the market. The increasing aging population and declining birth rate in the region is also an opportunity for the dietary supplements market. The health benefits associated with Vitamin A as an ingredient helps address vision impairment and the immune system, and is beneficial for the treatment of several skin disorders. This factor can drive the market further.

Detailed TOC of Vitamin A Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Natural

5.1.2 Synthetic

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Food and Beverages

5.2.2 Pharmaceutical/Dietary Supplements

5.2.3 Animal Feed

5.2.4 Cosmetics

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 Australia

5.3.3.4 India

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategies adopted by Key players

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Koninklijke DSM NV

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Limited

6.4.4 Foodchem International Corporation

6.4.5 Honson Pharmatech Group

6.4.6 Xiamen Kingdomway Group Company

6.4.7 Zhejiang Medicine

6.4.8 Zhejiang Nhu Company Ltd

6.4.9 Prinova Group LLC

6.4.10 Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

