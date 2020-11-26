Visible Light Communication Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Visible Light Communication Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Visible Light Communication market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Visible Light Communication market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Visible Light Communication(VLC) systems are being developed to be used for creating ultra high-speed, secure, and biologically friendly communication networks that allow the creation and expansion of seamless computing applications. Such systems use modulated light wavelengths emitted by a variety of suitably adapted conventional sources, such as outdoor and indoor lighting, illuminated signs, displays, televisions, computer screens, digital cameras, and digital cameras on mobile phones for communication purposes, majorly through the use of Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs).

Visible Light Communication market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Visible Light Communication market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Segment expected to witness a Significant Growth

– Traffic management is a broad segment facing numerous challenges, with increasing population and vehicles on the road. The amount of data transferred through Wi-Fi on the street is neither sufficient nor secure enough for effective management. Apart from aiding traffic management, a promising application for VLC is in vehicle-to- vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication.

– Most car headlights and tail lights are being replaced with LEDs. VLC can transform these LEDs for car-to-car communication. This factor can improve anti-collision systems and facilitate the exchange of a range of information between vehicles.

– As traffic lights use LED lighting, it is an emerging opportunity in citywide traffic management systems, like pedestrian signals and traffic signals using VLC. For instance, street lights communicating with a pedestrian’s VLC-equipped smartphone can regulate vehicle traffic, allowing pedestrians to cross a street.

– The use of VLC technology in traffic systems allows the drivers to use smart devices or car headlights, in order to connect and generate information from traffic lighting systems. This information can also be transmitted to other cars using tail lights. Information, such as traffic updates, shortest estimated time of arrival to a specific location (considering traffic congestion), or even internet access can be communicated through the usage of this technology.

– However, drivers may use smart devices while driving, which may act as a challenge. The ideal way to overcome this challenge is to incorporate a visible communication system in the vehicle, and use the vehicle’s headlights to send information. However, the efficiency of these intelligent traffic systems may be affected due to noise, which may impact the adoption rate of VLC systems.

North America expected to account for the Largest Market Share

– North America is the most prominent market for VLC due to increasing investment in R&D in advanced technological solutions, such as artificial intelligence, sustainable energy projects, and big data analytics. The major wireless network providers in the region, such as Telus Corp, Rogers Communications Inc., and BCE Inc.’s Bell Mobility are investing heavily in R&D activities in VLC, along with 5G technology to increase their market share among the wireless and internet service providers. The implementation of Li-Fi technology is expected to boost the US economy and aid in the economic growth and create job opportunities.

– The United States is the most prominent market for VLC technology, owing to increasing investments in R&D in advanced technological solutions, such as artificial intelligence, sustainable energy projects, and Big Data analytics. The United States is the first country to install 5G wireless networks, making the country the global test bed for LTE services and apps.

– The lighting industry is embracing new ground-breaking business opportunities through VLC, as data transmission governs all the major sectors in the United States, including the government sector. Further, government initiatives, such as “Gigabit Communities” that helps make the United States one of the high capacity and the super-fast ubiquitous broadband networks, enhance the adoption of VLC opportunities.

– After the United States, Canada is another major adopter of technological advancements, globally. Major technological adoption in the end-user industries, like the telecommunication and government sectors, is aiding the growth of the market in Canada.

– In 2016, Canadian telecommunication’s revenues amounted to USD 48.6 billion, with the vast majority of 92% derived from retail services and the remaining from the wholesale sector. Of this, the wireless and internet services constitute more than 70% of the market, thus indicating significant opportunities for the VLC market.

Detailed TOC of Visible Light Communication Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Competition from other Wireless Communication Technologies

5.1.2 High Demand for Building Smart City Infrastructure

5.2 Market Challenges

5.2.1 Threat From Government Policies and Lack of Awareness

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Components

6.1.1 Light Emitting Diodes

6.1.2 Photodetectors

6.1.3 Microcontrollers

6.1.4 Software and Services

6.2 By Transmission Type

6.2.1 Uni-directional

6.2.2 Bi-directional

6.3 By Application

6.3.1 Consumer Electronics

6.3.2 Defense and Security

6.3.3 Transportation

6.3.4 Public Infrastructure

6.3.5 Life Sciences

6.3.6 Other Applications

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 US

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 UK

6.4.2.2 Germany

6.4.2.3 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 South Korea

6.4.3.3 India

6.4.3.4 Japan

6.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.4.1 Brazil

6.4.4.2 Mexico

6.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6.4.5.1 UAE

6.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Koninklijke Philips NV

7.1.2 LVX System

7.1.3 Bytelight Inc. (A Acuity Brand’s Company)

7.1.4 Panasonic Corporation

7.1.5 Purelifi Ltd

7.1.6 Oledcomm

7.1.7 Lucibel SA

7.1.8 Outstanding Technology Co. Ltd

7.1.9 Axrtek

7.1.10 Firefly Wireless Networks LLC

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

