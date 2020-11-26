Virus Filtration Market 2020 to 2024 | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Virus Filtration Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Virus Filtration market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Virus Filtration market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Virus filtration is an important step in the biopharmaceutical industry, as it ensures that the products are adequately purified to be fit for consumption. Virus filtration also helps to optimize process economics and prevents the loss of valuable products.

Virus Filtration market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Virus Filtration market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Kits, Reagents, and Consumables are Expected to Hold the Majority of the Market in the Products Segment

The kits, reagents, and consumables serve as an important category of the virus filtration market, toward the commercial launch of the biopharmaceuticals. The reagents are useful to reduce the potential for iatrogenic transmission of pathogenic viruses. In the process evaluation studies, the reagents are useful to identify the virus that is likely to contaminate the cell substrate or any other reagents or materials used in the process.

Qiagen and Merck Millipore are two of the widely known companies for reagents and kits for virus filtration. The samples used in the biopharmaceuticals production may include blood, plasma, serum, or bodily fluids, or any monoclonal antibody and recombinant proteins. Even Several biologic and pharmaceutical-based companies are opting in to invest more in R&D of vaccines, protein therapeutics, blood products, cellular therapy products, gene therapy products, tissue products, and stem cell products. The demand for these kits and reagents is driving the market

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increasing incidence of diseases, and due to the presence of more number of pharmaceutical companies in the region is helping the market to hold its position has the largest market. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share. And in recent years, there has been increased regulatory scrutiny of incidents related to adventitious viruses in manufacturing processes. Owing to the increased research and development of biopharmaceutical companies, the demand for biologics is expected to drive the viral filtration market, during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Virus Filtration Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing R&D Spending

4.2.2 Growth in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

4.2.3 Adoption of Single-use Technologies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulations for Validation of Filtration Products

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Products

5.1.1 Kits, Reagents and Consumables

5.1.2 Filtration Systems

5.1.3 Services

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Biological

5.2.1.1 Vaccines and Therapeutics

5.2.1.2 Blood and Blood Products

5.2.1.3 Cellular and Gene Therapy Products

5.2.1.4 Tissue and Tissue Products

5.2.1.5 Stem Cell Products

5.2.2 Medical Devices

5.2.3 Water Purification

5.2.4 Air Purification

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.3.2 Contract Research Organisations (CROs)

5.3.3 Academic Research Organisations

5.3.4 Medical Device Companies

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd

6.1.2 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

6.1.3 General Electric Company

6.1.4 Lonza Group Ltd

6.1.5 Merck KgaA

6.1.6 DANAHER CORPORATION (PALL CORPORATION)

6.1.7 Sartorius AG

6.1.8 Clean Cell Inc.

6.1.9 Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

6.1.10 Wuxi Biologics

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

