Vietnam Retail Sector Market 2020 to 2024 | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The "Vietnam Retail Sector Market" report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Vietnam Retail Sector market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Vietnam Retail Sector Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the Vietnamese retail industry includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview.

Vietnam Retail Sector market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Vietnam Retail Sector market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growth of Convenience Stores Market

In 2018, nearly 74.7% of the total market share went to retailing of products bought for use. Other sectors took up a share of the retail market, including accommodation, catering, and travel services.

The growth of modern trade (fast-moving consumer goods) has been greater than traditional retail, owing to broad factors, such as the growing economy, increasing urbanization, a younger population, and rising incomes.

Nearly 40% of the population of Vietnam is under 25 years of age, and their average income per capita has been growing at a rate of around 30% every couple of years.

This age bracket of consumers shows increasing confidence in spending patterns. In 2017, over 63% of Vietnam chose to use spare cash for savings, which was down from 76% in 2016. More consumers are spending on clothing, consumer electronics, vacations, and urban out-of-home entertainment.

The growing middle and affluent classes and the younger population value convenience and comfort. There is growth in the convenience store market, due to the expansion of companies, such as Circle K, which is expanding across Hanoi, and already has a strong foothold in Ho Chi Minh City.

The increasing presence of local players, such as Vinmart+, which has nearly 900 stores all over the country, and the recently introduced Bach Hoa Xanh by Mobile World, which plans to have about 1000 stores in Ho Chi Minh city, are helping expand the retail market of Vietnam.

The Food Retail Industry in Vietnam is Dominated by Traditional Retailers

Revenue in the food and beverage sector is expected to grow annually by 3.0% (2019-2024).

The food retail industry in Vietnam is dominated by traditional retailers. As of 2018, the traditional retailers accounted for 94% of the retail grocery sales, and the remaining 6% sales contributed to modern retail sales.

According to industry experts, modern retail sales are expected to reach 18% of the total food retail sales by 2024.

The highly-dominated food landscape of the country, with wet markets and small businesses, is witnessing tremendous growth in the concept of the modern retail trade, with a growing number of convenience stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets.

Traditional retailers, with lower rental and operational costs, have flexibility with packaging sizes and competitive prices. These traditional stores are ideal for purchasing small quantities at higher frequencies, so that fresh produce can be obtained.

With more than half of the young population, the consumption of food and beverages in the country is witnessing huge growth. Also, as of 2016, the annual growth of the country’s population was 1.1%, which indicated an increase in customers, as food is an essential item.

According to GSO, the sales of food and foodstuffs increased by 11.1%, in 2017.

Vietnam Retail Sector Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Vietnam Retail Sector market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Vietnam Retail Sector including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

