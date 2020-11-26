Vibration Monitoring Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Vibration Monitoring Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Vibration Monitoring market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Vibration Monitoring market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report segments the market by Type (Hardware, Software, and services), System type ( Embedded, vibration analyzers, and vibration meters), Monitoring processes (Online vibration Monitor, and portable vibration monitor), End-User (Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, Energy and Power, Aerospace and defence, Mining, Automotive, Chemicals, Others), and Region.

Vibration Monitoring market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Vibration Monitoring market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Oil and Gas sector is expected to occupy Significant Market Share

– Effective machine condition monitoring provides prompt information on the condition of machines and equipment, avoiding premature breakdown of the same. Thus, it offers a tangible solution to the oil & gas industry, in terms of reducing the expenditure, improving the safety of both the machine and the staff.

– For instance, on 12th February 2016, the Petroleum and natural gas Regulatory Board in its gazette stating regulations specifically said that the authority operating the machines like an engine, pup or motor skids is ought to be equipped with Vibration Monitoring Devices with provisions for local and or remote alarm shut down capabilities. Government regulations like this are expected to boost the Vibration Monitoring market.

– Vibration monitoring systems are used to monitor vital equipment and machinery, such as motors, drilling towers, fans, and pumps in oil rigs. The oil & gas rigs have expensive equipment located in hard-to-reach areas, such as the bearings in the top drive, pumps in the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), crown block, or traveling block, which generate enormous amounts of data, crucial to continue the operation and avoid machinery breakdown.

– The Jacket platform in the Bohai Sea oil field is an important development, but it is in the region wherein winters ice formation leads to an ice-induced vibration that has posed as a threat to the functioning of such platforms. On two occasions intense ice induced vibrations led to the rupturing of the well’s blow down pipeline which led to the ejection of high-pressure natural gas. Instances like these are helping the Vibration Monitoring Market in a positive way by enabling the companies to look for a sound and efficient Vibration Monitoring devices.

Asia Pacific is expected to Register a Faster Growth

-Growing awareness of predictive maintenance and vibration monitoring technologies in the oil & gas, power, chemical and petrochemical, cement, and automotive industries coupled with government initiatives, such as ‘Made in China 2025’, are poised to a create sustained demand for vibration monitoring in Asia-Pacific, during the forecast period.

– China is a global manufacturing hub and has the largest population worldwide, boosting investments in the Chinese power sector. In 2015, the Chinese government announced investments worth USD 78 billion to develop 110 nuclear power plants, which will commence operations by 2030. Such developments are expected to widen the scope of the adoption of modern technologies, including vibration monitoring solutions.

– For instance, on March 15, 2017, LORD Corporation introduced G-Link-200-8G ruggedized high-speed triaxial accelerometer that is used to measure motion, vibration, acceleration/deceleration, tilt, and impact events. It can also be used to measure derived vibration parameters like velocity(IPS), that enables long-term machine health monitoring.

– Due to the continuous nature of production at a steel plant with high operating temperatures, moisture, and high vibration, it becomes very difficult to main the equipment once it is deployed. Owing to such situations, China Steel on June 7, 2017, upgraded the legacy monitoring system (FOSMOS) at its main facility in Kaohsiung, Taiwan—and another steel production plant in Taichung City to FOSMOS-AI. The reason for the shift was that the old monitoring system didn’t provide real-time maintenance data—or efficiency.

