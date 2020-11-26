Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market 2020 to 2024 | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Veterinary molecular diagnostics refer to the molecular diagnostic techniques that are employed to analyze samples originating from animals (companion, domestic, etc.). Veterinary molecular diagnostics primarily focuses on the detection, identification, and genotyping of pathogens.

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

The Kits and Reagents Segment is Expected to Register Robust Growth During The Forecast Period

Majority of the commercial products in the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market are available in the form of kits. These kits are predominantly based on PCR techniques and help in the screening of a family of related disorders. The kits based on microarrays are steadily increasing their market share. Over the forecast period, many products based on immune-assays are expected to receive marketing approval. There are several assays linked to pathogen and viruses detection, which are combined with the PCR techniques, such as Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDv), Porcine Deltacoronavirus (PDCoV), and Transmissible Gastroenteritis Virus (TGEV). Different companies have specialization and resources restricted for assays to be useful for a certain category of animals, which is among the major challenge for the use of molecular diagnostics. However, over the forecast period, the kits and reagent segment is poised to register rapid growth, due to the growing trend of performing tests at the large scale across multiple hospitals.

North America is Expected to Retain the Largest Share in the Market

In 2018, North America had the largest share in the market studied. Additionally, the North American region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing trend of pet ownership in the region and rising demand for animal-based proteins in the region. The United States is expected to retain its significant market share, owing to factors, such as rising pet adoption and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. In addition, the rise in the prevalence of various animal diseases and injuries has been identified as the major factor fueling market growth.

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Prevalence of Animal Diseases

4.2.2 Increase in Demand for Animal-derived Proteins

4.2.3 Growth in Animal Health Expenditure

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel

4.3.2 High Cost of Diagnostic Tests

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Instruments

5.1.2 Kit and Reagents

5.1.3 Software and Services

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Infectious Diseases

5.2.2 Genetics

5.2.3 Other Applications

5.3 By Technology

5.3.1 PCR

5.3.2 Microarray

5.3.3 DNA Sequencing

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Biochek BV

6.1.2 Biomerieux SA

6.1.3 Bioneer Corporation

6.1.4 Idexx Laboratories Inc.

6.1.5 Ingenetix GmbH

6.1.6 Neogen Corporation

6.1.7 Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

6.1.8 Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

