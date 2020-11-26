United States Vinyl Floor Covering Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “United States Vinyl Floor Covering Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The United States Vinyl Floor Covering market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the United States Vinyl Floor Covering market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the United States Vinyl Floor Covering Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the vinyl floor covering market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics and market overview, is covered in the report. The report also features the qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

United States Vinyl Floor Covering market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. United States Vinyl Floor Covering market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Largest Luxury Vinyl Tile Segment

A luxury vinyl tile (LVT) with improved design possibilities, installation technology and the emergence of an entirely new subcategory of rigid-core LVT products, gaining prominence than the other segments. Demand has followed innovation as manufacturers have developed newer and better LVT products.

The development of more advanced products has put pressure on competitors in the industry to keep up, catalyzing even more innovation. Some of the trends for the growth of the segment are limitless design versatility in LVT products and improving the performance of LVT systems.

Growth Opportunities for the Vinyl Floor Covering in the Construction

The vinyl floor covering market has opportunity globally and regionally. The non-residential segment is expected to be the largest segment. Increase in demand for luxury vinyl tiles in non-residential buildings, such as offices, hotels, educational institutions, and hospitals, is expected to drive the vinyl floor covering the market in the future.

In 2015, the vinyl floor covering brands, such as Armstrong, Mannington, Congoleum, and Tarkett are major sources of vinyl flooring for the construction companies in the United States.

United States Vinyl Floor Covering Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the United States Vinyl Floor Covering market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on United States Vinyl Floor Covering including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of United States Vinyl Floor Covering Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Trends Shaping the Vinyl Floor Covering Market

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Challenges of the Vinyl Floor Covering Market

4.8 Recent Developments in the Market

4.9 Technological Innovations

4.10 Growth Opportunities for Vinyl Flooring in the Global Construction

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Vinyl Sheet

5.1.2 Vinyl Composite Tile

5.1.3 Luxury Vinyl Tile

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Armstrong Flooring

6.1.2 Shaw Industries Inc.

6.1.3 Mannington Mills Inc.

6.1.4 Beaulieu International Group

6.1.5 IVC Group

6.1.6 Forbo Holding AG

6.1.7 Gerflor SAS

6.1.8 Tarkett SA

6.1.9 Congoleum Corporation

6.1.10 CBC Flooring

6.1.12 Mohawk Industries Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE VINYL FLOOR COVERING MARKET

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

9 APPENDIX

