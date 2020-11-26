Light Tandem Roller Market Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2027 AB Volvo, Ammann Group Holding AG, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar

Growing the number of projects such as roads, highways, railways, dams, airports, bridges, and others are the key factors booming the light tandem roller market growth. The trend of offering light tandem roller on a rental and lease basis is also propelling the light tandem roller market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, growing expenditure on infrastructure by governments of many countries such as China, India, Japan, Brazil, and among others are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the light tandem roller market.

Leading Light Tandem Roller Market Players:

AB Volvo, Ammann Group Holding AG, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar Inc., Fayat Group, JCB, Sakai Heavy Industries, Ltd., Wacker Neuson SE, Wirtgen Group, XCMG Group

A light tandem roller is a type of compact roller used to compact soil, gravel, and asphalt. Increasing construction of smart cities, also the rise in transport construction, is the primary driver for the light tandem roller market. Further, rapid urbanization, the rising number of demolition sites, and new construction sites worldwide are also fueling the light tandem roller market.

The “Global Light Tandem Roller Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the light tandem roller industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview light tandem roller market with detailed market segmentation as type, operating weight, application, and geography. The global light tandem roller market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading light tandem roller market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the light tandem roller market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global light tandem roller market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The light tandem roller market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

