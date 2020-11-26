New report forecasts healthy growth for Specialty Beer Industry Market

The research report published on the Specialty Beer Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Specialty Beer Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Specialty Beer Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

Key highlights of the Specialty Beer Industry Market report:

• Growth rate

• Current market trends

• Industry drivers

• Competitive landscape

• Market concentration ratio

• Key challenges

• Regional analysis

• Turnover predictions

• Consumption rates

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the Specialty Beer Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

The Boston Beer Company

The Lagunitas Brewing Company

Feral Brewing Co.

Sierra Nevada

Sam Adams

Bell’s Brewery Inc.

Heineken

Stone & Wood Brewing Co.

Constellation Brands

D.G. Yuengling and Son

New Belgium Brewing Company

The Gambrinus Company

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Molson Coors

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Specialty Beer Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:

• Market share registered by each region

• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report

• Revenue contribution of each region studied

• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.

Table of Content:

1 Specialty Beer Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Specialty Beer

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Specialty Beer industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Specialty Beer Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Specialty Beer Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Specialty Beer Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Specialty Beer Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Specialty Beer Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Specialty Beer Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Specialty Beer

3.3 Specialty Beer Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Specialty Beer

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Specialty Beer

3.4 Market Distributors of Specialty Beer

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Specialty Beer Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Specialty Beer Market, by Type

4.1 Global Specialty Beer Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Specialty Beer Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Specialty Beer Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Specialty Beer Value and Growth Rate of Ales

4.3.2 Global Specialty Beer Value and Growth Rate of Pilseners and Pale Lagers

4.3.3 Global Specialty Beer Value and Growth Rate of Wild/Sour Beer

4.3.4 Global Specialty Beer Value and Growth Rate of Wheat Beers

4.3.5 Global Specialty Beer Value and Growth Rate of Porters

4.3.6 Global Specialty Beer Value and Growth Rate of Stouts

4.3.7 Global Specialty Beer Value and Growth Rate of Bocks

4.3.8 Global Specialty Beer Value and Growth Rate of Hybrid beers

4.3.9 Global Specialty Beer Value and Growth Rate of Specialty Beers

4.4 Global Specialty Beer Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Specialty Beer Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Specialty Beer Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Specialty Beer Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Specialty Beer Consumption and Growth Rate of Online (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Specialty Beer Consumption and Growth Rate of Offline (2015-2020)

6 Global Specialty Beer Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Specialty Beer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Specialty Beer Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Specialty Beer Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Specialty Beer Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Specialty Beer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Specialty Beer Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Specialty Beer Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Specialty Beer Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Specialty Beer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Specialty Beer Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Specialty Beer Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Specialty Beer Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Specialty Beer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Specialty Beer Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Specialty Beer Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Specialty Beer Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Specialty Beer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Specialty Beer Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Specialty Beer Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Specialty Beer Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Specialty Beer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Specialty Beer Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Specialty Beer Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Specialty Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 The Boston Beer Company

12.1.1 The Boston Beer Company Basic Information

12.1.2 Specialty Beer Product Introduction

12.1.3 The Boston Beer Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 The Lagunitas Brewing Company

12.2.1 The Lagunitas Brewing Company Basic Information

12.2.2 Specialty Beer Product Introduction

12.2.3 The Lagunitas Brewing Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Feral Brewing Co.

12.3.1 Feral Brewing Co. Basic Information

12.3.2 Specialty Beer Product Introduction

12.3.3 Feral Brewing Co. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Sierra Nevada

12.4.1 Sierra Nevada Basic Information

12.4.2 Specialty Beer Product Introduction

12.4.3 Sierra Nevada Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Sam Adams

12.5.1 Sam Adams Basic Information

12.5.2 Specialty Beer Product Introduction

12.5.3 Sam Adams Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Bell’s Brewery Inc.

12.6.1 Bell’s Brewery Inc. Basic Information

12.6.2 Specialty Beer Product Introduction

12.6.3 Bell’s Brewery Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Heineken

12.7.1 Heineken Basic Information

12.7.2 Specialty Beer Product Introduction

12.7.3 Heineken Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Stone & Wood Brewing Co.

12.8.1 Stone & Wood Brewing Co. Basic Information

12.8.2 Specialty Beer Product Introduction

12.8.3 Stone & Wood Brewing Co. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Constellation Brands

12.9.1 Constellation Brands Basic Information

12.9.2 Specialty Beer Product Introduction

12.9.3 Constellation Brands Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 D.G. Yuengling and Son

12.10.1 D.G. Yuengling and Son Basic Information

12.10.2 Specialty Beer Product Introduction

12.10.3 D.G. Yuengling and Son Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 New Belgium Brewing Company

12.11.1 New Belgium Brewing Company Basic Information

12.11.2 Specialty Beer Product Introduction

12.11.3 New Belgium Brewing Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 The Gambrinus Company

12.12.1 The Gambrinus Company Basic Information

12.12.2 Specialty Beer Product Introduction

12.12.3 The Gambrinus Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Anheuser-Busch InBev

12.13.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev Basic Information

12.13.2 Specialty Beer Product Introduction

12.13.3 Anheuser-Busch InBev Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Molson Coors

12.14.1 Molson Coors Basic Information

12.14.2 Specialty Beer Product Introduction

12.14.3 Molson Coors Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Specialty Beer Market Forecast

14.1 Global Specialty Beer Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Ales Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Pilseners and Pale Lagers Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Wild/Sour Beer Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.4 Wheat Beers Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.5 Porters Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.6 Stouts Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.7 Bocks Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.8 Hybrid beers Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.9 Specialty Beers Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Specialty Beer Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Online Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Offline Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Specialty Beer Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

