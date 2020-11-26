United States Organic Fertilizers Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “United States Organic Fertilizers Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The United States Organic Fertilizers market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the United States Organic Fertilizers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Although the definition for organic fertilizers is not well defined, the current report encompasses both fertilizers derived from organic plant and animal matter, such as green manure, oil cakes, bone meal, fish meal, etc., as well as those derived from micro-organisms, which are commonly known as biofertilizers.

United States Organic Fertilizers market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. United States Organic Fertilizers market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

California is the Major Consuming State

The total consumption of organic fertilizers in California was 100,686 metric ton in 2018. There are around 300 organic strawberry growers in five distinct areas of California, namely Watsonville/Salinas, Santa Maria, Oxnard, Orange County/San Diego, and the Central Valley.

As the season wears on, conventional growers can implement Controlled-Release nitrogen fertilizers to boost productivity, which hardly makes any Timed-Release fertilizers available to organic growers. With the expanding organic strawberries market in California, the industry players have an opportunity to enter into the market and resolve this issue being faced by organic strawberry growers in California.

Increase in Area Under Organic Farming is Driving the Organic Fertilizers Market in the United States

The area of certified field crops in the United States increased from 1.68 million acres in 2016 to 1.85 million acres in 2018. The area of certified organic fruits, tree nuts, and berries in the country grew from 71,720 acres in 2016 to 73,220 acre in 2018. Organic oats account for the highest percentage of an organic crop, with 3.6% of the total oat acreage.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Organic Fertilizers

5.1.1.1 Green Manure

5.1.1.2 Oil Cakes

5.1.1.3 Bone Meal

5.1.1.4 Fish Meal

5.1.1.5 Other Organic Fertilizers

5.1.2 Biofertilizers

5.1.2.1 Blue Green Algae

5.1.2.2 Mycorrhiza

5.1.2.3 Azospirillum

5.1.2.4 Rhizobium

5.1.2.5 Azotobacter

5.1.2.6 Other Biofertilizers

5.2 Crop Type

5.2.1 Grains and Cereals

5.2.2 Oilseeds

5.2.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.2.4 Turf and Ornamentals

5.2.5 Other Crop Types

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Acadian Seaplants Limited

6.3.2 Advancing Eco Agriculture LLC

6.3.3 Agrinos AS

6.3.4 Agromin Corporation

6.3.5 Agroplasma Inc.

6.3.6 Fertilizers USA LLC

6.3.7 Sunniland Corporation Sanford

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

