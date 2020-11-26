United States Home Furniture Market 2020 to 2024 | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “United States Home Furniture Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The United States Home Furniture market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the United States Home Furniture market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the US Home Furniture Market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries, is covered in the report.

United States Home Furniture market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. United States Home Furniture market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Living-room and Dining-room Furniture

The segment includes furniture found in living rooms, parlors, lounges, lobbies and dining rooms. Although room design might differ between countries, this category includes sofas, chairs, coffee and dining tables, bookshelves and other pieces of furniture for storage. Revenue in the Living-room & Dining-room Furniture segment amounted to USD 80.2 billion in 2018.

Home Furnishings Store Sales

Operators in the home furnishings stores industry sell various home furnishing products, ranging from drapes and blankets to cookware and appliances. In 2016, the sales of Furnishings Stores reached USD 51.93 billion.

United States Home Furniture Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the United States Home Furniture market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on United States Home Furniture including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of United States Home Furniture Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Trends Influencing the US Home Furniture Market

4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the US Home Furniture Market

4.7 Millennials and the Housing Market

4.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.9 E-commerce Impact on the Market

4.10 Technological Innovations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Kitchen Furniture

5.1.2 Living and Bedroom Furniture

5.1.3 Bathroom Furniture

5.1.4 Outdoor Furniture

5.1.5 Lighting Furniture

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Offline

5.2.2 Online

6 COMPANY PROFILES

6.1 Ikea

6.2 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

6.3 Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

6.4 Target Corporation

6.5 Wayfair Inc.

6.6 Home Depot, Inc.

6.7 La-Z-Boy

6.8 Rooms To Go

6.9 Mattress Firm

6.10 Herman Miller *

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE US HOME FURNITURE MARKET

8 FUTURE OF THE US HOME FURNITURE MARKET

9 APPENDIX

