United States Floor Covering Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “United States Floor Covering Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The United States Floor Covering market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the United States Floor Covering market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the US floor covering market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries.

United States Floor Covering market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. United States Floor Covering market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Continuous Increase in Ceramic Tiles

In 2017, ceramic tile continued its upward curve, outpaced only by luxury vinyl tile. Overall in 2017, ceramic tile sales are estimated to have increased by 6.8% in dollars and 5.4% in square feet. These gains increased ceramic tile’s share of total floor covering sales by 14.3% in dollars and square feet, which is up from about 14% of total sales in 2016. The growth is largely due to innovation and a variety of other factors, including greater consumer accessibility, strong builder and housing markets, and continued economic growth. There were various design factors contributing to the tile sector’s growth in 2017. As well, new file formats and technologies are driving opportunity. In 2017, subtle textured concrete looks, bold wood looks with color variation, and innovative three-dimensional wall tiles are only a few of the cutting-edge tile opportunities available to the consumers.

Strong Growth in Stone

Stone continues to grow in sales and square feet but has not kept pace with ceramic tile, due to its price. Despite the lack of sharp gains, the housing and builder markets have positively affected the stone sector. Meanwhile, technology has continued to positively affect tile, and it has adversely affected stone because digital printing can put realistic stone looks on less expensive ceramic tile. The installation crisis continues to negatively affect both the tile and stone sectors, however, 2017 saw some progress. According to the Catalina Research, employment rate at tile and stone contractors increased by 4.5% and average hourly wages at ceramic tile and stone contractors soared by 13%.

Detailed TOC of United States Floor Covering Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Trends in the US Floor Covering Market

4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the US Floor Covering Market

4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.8 E-commerce Impact on the US Floor Covering Market

4.9 Technological Innovations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Carpet and Area Rugs

5.1.2 Hardwood Flooring

5.1.3 Ceramic Floor and Wall Tile

5.1.4 Laminate Flooring

5.1.5 Vinyl Sheet and Floor Tile

5.1.6 Other Resilent Flooring

5.1.7 Stone Flooring

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Industrial

6 COMPANY PROFILES

6.1 Mohawk Industries Inc.

6.2 Shaw Industries Group Inc.

6.3 Armstrong Flooring

6.4 Interface Inc.

6.5 Home Depot Inc.

6.6 Lowe’s

6.7 Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.

6.8 Lumber Liquidators Inc.

6.9 ABC Carpet & Home Inc.

6.10 Milliken & Company

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE US FLOOR COVERING MARKET

8 OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OF THE MARKET

9 APPENDIX

