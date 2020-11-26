United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Packaging and Automotive Industries

– Due to their ease of application, instant bonding ability, and versatility in joining a wide range of substrates, pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) are widely used in the packaging industry.

– PSA offer superior advantages over commonly used glue sticks in the packaging industry, as they do not require heat during application. The absence of heat eliminates hazards, like burns, and increases working safety. Additionally, PSAs are less intrusive on packaging graphics, providing the required adhesion without damaging the brand image. PSAs provide a clear bond that can be removed cleanly, without damaging the packaging or leaving behind any residue.

– In the automotive industry, PSAs are widely used, as they offer superior benefits over mechanical fasteners. They help in improving crash efficiency of automotive, as they do not affect the substrate used in assembly. They assist in distributing stress over the entire bonded area and do not allow the concentration of stress.

– PSAs are also used for the attachment of printed circuit boards to heat sinks in automotive electronics applications.

– As a result of the aforementioned factors, the demand for PSAs is expected to increase, during the forecast period.

Acrylic Resin Dominated the Market

– Acrylics copolymers are known to be one of the most widely-used polymers for manufacturing pressure sensitive adhesives.

– These copolymers are made from a variety of acrylic monomers. These monomers offer viscoelastic performance characteristics. Moreover, numerous high-performance applications, which demand coating thickness and material properties, use acrylic borne PSA.

– Solvent-borne thermoplastic acrylic resin has good substrate adhesion, making it well suited for UV coating and metallic and pigmented base coats on substrates of ABS, ABS+PC, PS, PC, and metals.

– Acrylic resin-borne adhesives are highly used in the automotive sector. They also find applications in the aerospace and marine sectors.

United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Packaging and Automotive Industries

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rise in Minimum Wages of Workers

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Waterborne

5.1.2 Solvent Borne

5.1.3 Hot Melt

5.1.4 Radiation Cured

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Tapes

5.2.2 Label

5.2.3 Graphics

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Resin

5.3.1 Acrylic

5.3.2 Silicone

5.3.3 Elastomer

5.3.4 Other Resins

5.4 End-user Industry

5.4.1 Packaging

5.4.2 Woodworking and Joinery

5.4.3 Medical

5.4.4 Commercial Graphics

5.4.5 Transportation

5.4.6 Electronics

5.4.7 Other End-user Industries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.3 Ashland Inc.

6.4.4 Avery Dennison Corporation

6.4.5 BASF SE

6.4.6 DowDuPont

6.4.7 H B Fuller

6.4.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.9 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.10 Scapa

6.4.11 Sika AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Bio-based Pressure-sensitive Adhesives

