United States LED Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “United States LED Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The United States LED market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the United States LED market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The United States LED market is segmented into two categories, indoor and outdoor, based on the type of use. The indoor segment is further subdivided into the residential, commercial, and industrial sector. Based on category type, the market is further segmented into general purpose, integrated fixture/luminaire, linear, and reflector.

United States LED market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. United States LED market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

General Purpose Lighting to Hold Major Share

The alternatives to incandescent light bulbs, which are energy efficient, have been available for a long time. Since the past few years, market conditions have been favoring and LED bulbs are poised for widespread consumer adoption.

Moreover, price decrease, energy savings, and an independent certification for rigorous performance standards are bolstering customer satisfaction. Traditional incandescent light bulbs comprising of 100-40W bulbs have catered to the basic lighting needs in the country for more than a century. However, 90% of the energy used is wasted as heat and only 10% is used to deliver light.

The adoption of LED bulbs has been majorly augmented by the Energy Independence and Security Act (EISA) of 2007 general service lamp standards. The maximum wattage standards, which began to take effect from 2012, requires a 25% efficiency increase for all general service lamps.

Detailed TOC of United States LED Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Use

5.1.1 Indoor

5.1.1.1 Residential

5.1.1.2 Commercial

5.1.1.3 Industrial

5.1.2 Outdoor

5.2 By Category Type

5.2.1 General Purpose

5.2.2 Integrated Fixture/Luminaire

5.2.3 Linear

5.2.4 Reflector

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Acuity Brands Inc.

6.2.2 Cree Inc.

6.2.3 GE Lighting (General Electric Co.)

6.2.4 Eaton Corporation

6.2.5 Hubbell Incorporated

6.2.6 Feit Electric Company Inc.

6.2.7 OSRAM Licht AG

6.2.8 Philips Lighting

6.2.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.2.10 Bridgelux Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

