United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market 2020 to 2024 | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , in vitro diagnostics are the medical devices and consumables utilized to perform in vitro tests on various biological samples. They are basically used for the diagnosis of various medical conditions. These in vitro diagnostics products can be instruments, reagents, or any system used for the diagnosis of diseases.

United States In-Vitro Diagnostics market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. United States In-Vitro Diagnostics market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Cancer/Oncology is the Segment by Application that is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period

Oncology is expected to witness the fastest CAGR, due to the rising number of cancer cases in the United States. There is also an increasing demand for self-care devices and POC diagnostics in the United States for the treatment of chronic diseases that is expected to boost the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The infectious disease segment also holds the largest market share, due to a high prevalence of pneumonia, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS. Thus, with the increasing cases of infectious diseases, it is expected to contribute to the growth of the US in vitro diagnostics market.

Hospitals is the Largest Segment by End User that is Expected to Grow During the Forecast Period

Hospitals hold the largest market share, in terms of revenue, owing to the large volume of diagnostic tests carried out in hospitals and the rising volumes of Class II and Class III IVD medical devices that are being readily used for diagnostic testing. The healthcare professionals present in hospitals mostly utilize in vitro diagnostics for disease detection and to get the best results for each patient.

Detailed TOC of United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Increasing Use of Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Spurring the IVD Market

4.2.3 Increasing Government Healthcare Expenditure and Consumer’s Healthcare Spending

4.2.4 Advanced Technologies Fueling the IVD Market

4.2.5 Increasing Awareness and Acceptance of Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Proper Reimbursement

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework

4.3.3 Need For High Complexity Testing Centers

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technique

5.1.1 Immunochemistry

5.1.2 POC Diagnostics

5.1.3 Molecular Diagnostics

5.1.4 Hematology

5.1.5 Tissue Diagnostics

5.1.6 Microbiology

5.1.7 Glucose Monitoring

5.1.8 Other Techniques

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Instruments

5.2.2 Reagents

5.2.3 Data Management Systems

5.3 By Usability

5.3.1 Disposable IVD

5.3.2 Reusable IVD

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Infectious Diseases

5.4.2 Diabetes

5.4.3 Cancer/Oncology

5.4.4 Cardiology

5.4.5 Autoimmune Diseases

5.4.6 Nephrology

5.4.7 Drug Testing

5.4.8 HIV/AIDS

5.4.9 Other Applications

5.5 By End User

5.5.1 Laboratories

5.5.2 Hospitals

5.5.3 Academia

5.5.4 Other End Users

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.3 Becton Dickinson & Company

6.1.4 Danaher Corporation

6.1.5 bioMerieux SA

6.1.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.8 Qiagen

6.1.9 Siemens Healthcare GmBH

6.1.10 Sysmex Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

