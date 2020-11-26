United States Fintech Market 2020 to 2024 | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “United States Fintech Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The United States Fintech market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the United States Fintech market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244383
Market Overview:
Top Key Players of United States Fintech Market Are:
Reasons to buy:
- In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.
- Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.
- Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.
- Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.
- Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.
- Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.
- Emerging key segments and regions
- Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.
- The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the United States Fintech Market on the global and regional level.
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244383
Scope of the Report:
A complete background analysis of the US fintech industry, which includes an assessment of emerging trends by segments, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview.
United States Fintech market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. United States Fintech market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.
Key Market Trends:
Booming Digital Payments sector
Total transaction value in the digital payment segment amounted to USD 884,506 million in 2018.
Total transaction value is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2024) of 8.6% by 2024.
The market’s largest segment is digital commerce with a total transaction value of USD 820,360 million in 2018.
Growing Personal Finance sector
Total transaction value in the personal finance segment amounted to USD 440,934 million in 2018.
Total transaction value is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2024) of 23.1% by 2024.
The market’s largest segment is Robo-Advisors with a total transaction value of USD 425,795 million in 2018.
United States Fintech Market Report contents include:
– Analysis of the United States Fintech market including revenues, future growth, market outlook
– Historical data and forecast
– Regional analysis including growth estimates
– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.
– Profiles on United States Fintech including products, sales/revenues, and market position
– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.
Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244383
Detailed TOC of United States Fintech Market Report Are:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Market
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Study Deliverables
2.2 Study Assumptions
2.3 Analysis Methodology
2.4 Research Phases
3 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS
3.1 Key Regulators Working With Fintech
3.2 Trends in the US Fintech Market
3.3 Drivers
3.4 Restraints
3.5 Opportunities
3.6 Impact of US Fintech on Banks
4 MARKET SEGMENTATION
4.1 US Transaction Volumes
4.1.1 Digital Payments
4.1.2 Personal Finance
4.1.3 Alternative Lending
4.1.4 Alternative Financing
4.1.5 Special InsurTech: Online Distribution
4.2 Insights on Other Segments
4.2.1 Regtech
4.2.2 Blockchain
4.2.3 Robo Advisors
4.3 Revenue Statistics
4.4 Funding Statistics
4.5 Other Key Market Data
5 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Market Competition Overview
5.2 Company Profiles
5.2.1 Square Inc.
5.2.2 Avant
5.2.3 Stripe
5.2.4 Oscar Health
5.2.5 Wealthfront
5.2.6 Affirm
5.2.7 Credit Karma
5.2.8 Sofi
5.2.9 GreenSky
5.2.10 Zenefits *
6 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
7 FUTURE OF THE MARKET
8 APPENDIX
9 DISCLAIMER
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Over-the-horizon Radar Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Digital Acrylic Sheets Market Share by Business Strategy 2020 | Emerging Trends of Industry, Business Growth Prospects, Size Analysis Forecast to 2024
Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025
Office Based Lab Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026
Computer Storage Devices Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025
Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Growth Segment by Industry Scope 2020 Future Strategies of Top Companies, Global Countries Data Forecast to 2024
Biodegradable Polyester Market Size, Global Growth Rate Forecast by Regions 2020 | Future Trends with Key Manufacturers, Development Status till 2024
Offshore Backpacks Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026
Juicer Machines Market Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Size, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 Research Includes COVID-19 Analysis
Direct Imaging System Market 2020 Business Size, Share | Growth Rate Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Company Overview, Key Countries with Future Prospect to 2026
Thermostatic Water Baths Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 by Regional Demand Status, Future Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Trends by Market Dynamics and Development Scope till 2026