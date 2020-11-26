United States Fintech Market 2020 to 2024 | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “United States Fintech Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The United States Fintech market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the United States Fintech market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

The US fintech market’s transactional value’s CAGR is 8.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.

FinTech is transforming the US financial sector, including the way people lend, invest, opt for loans, fund start-ups, and even buy insurance. On average, one out of three digitally active consumers uses two or more financial technology services.

As of 2018, the United States accounts for 57% of the fintech market. Consumers in the country have identified the key benefits that they can avail with fintech innovation, such as convenience, security, simplicity, transparency, and personalization.

The large increase in online digital-only banks and mobile phone payments has led to increased adoption of fintech money transfers and payment services. Digital payment is the leading market segment, with a total transaction value of USD 880 billion

Square Inc.

Avant

Stripe

Oscar Health

Wealthfront

Affirm

Credit Karma

Sofi

GreenSky