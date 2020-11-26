United States Diagnostic Imaging Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “United States Diagnostic Imaging Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The United States Diagnostic Imaging market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the United States Diagnostic Imaging market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the United States Diagnostic Imaging Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , the US diagnostic imaging market covers diagnostic imaging used to take images of the internal structure of the human body using electromagnetic radiation, the for accurate diagnosis of the patient. It has vast applications in a variety of oncological, orthopedic, gastro- and gynecological fields. The market is segmented by product, application, end user, and geography.

United States Diagnostic Imaging market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. United States Diagnostic Imaging market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Segment by Product is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

The MRI segment is set to dominate the US diagnostic imaging market. The factors attributing to the high growth of MRI in the country are growing technological advancements in MRI modality and widening the application of MRI in the medical field. As per the estimates of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in 2017, in the United States, there were a total number of 111 MRI exams per 1000 inhabitants. In order to increase awareness among physicians, some of the market players are providing training courses. For instance, Bruker BioSpin is one of the companies that is offering training courses for MRI customers in Europe and the United States. Under this course, it covers a wide range of applications from introductory classes to advanced operator courses. Thus, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements, the market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

United States Diagnostic Imaging Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the United States Diagnostic Imaging market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on United States Diagnostic Imaging including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of United States Diagnostic Imaging Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Technological Advancement in Imaging Modalities

4.2.2 Growing Awareness Regarding Preventive Care

4.2.3 Rising Number of Diagnostic Imaging Centers

4.2.4 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Rising Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Dearth of Radiologists

4.3.2 Reduction in Reimbursement Rate

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 X-ray Radiology

5.1.2 Ultrasound

5.1.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

5.1.4 Mammography

5.1.5 Computed Tomography

5.1.6 Nuclear Medicine

5.1.6.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

5.1.6.2 Single-photon Emission Computerized Tomography (SPECT)

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Cardiology

5.2.2 Oncology

5.2.3 Neurology

5.2.4 Orthopedic

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Diagnostic Centers

5.3.3 Other End Users

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

6.1.2 Carestream Health Inc.

6.1.3 Esaote SpA

6.1.4 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 Hitachi Medical Systems

6.1.7 Hologic Corporation

6.1.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.9 Shimadzu Medical

6.1.10 Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

