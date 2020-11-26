United States Diabetes Devices Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “United States Diabetes Devices Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The United States Diabetes Devices market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the United States Diabetes Devices market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by management devices (insulin pumps, insulin pens, syringes, cartridges, and jet injectors) and monitoring devices (self-monitoring blood glucose (hospital and personal use) and continuous glucose monitoring).

United States Diabetes Devices market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. United States Diabetes Devices market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

The USA Management Devices Market is Expected to Increase during the Forecast Period, with a CAGR of 8.57%.

– In the market studied, mangement devices held the highest market share, of 60.86%, and it is expected to increase during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 8.57%.

– Management devices are based on insulin delivery devices, and the market is further segmented as syringes, pens, pumps, and injectors.

– In the US insulin delivery devices market, the disposable pens market accounted for a high market share. Most of the patients administering insulin prefer pens over cartridges, due to their low cost.

– The United States is considered to be a premium market space for most of the pharmaceutical companies, as they can price their drug at a high price than the other countries and still have high sales.

– The country’s insurance policy, which reimburses close to 50% of the drug cost to the consumers, acts as a boon for pharmaceutical companies selling drugs or devices.

Growing Diabetes and Obesity Population in the United States

– The market growth of diabetic devices is directly proportional to the increasing diabetic population in the country. The diabetic population in the country has increased continuously over the past decade.

– Almost 24 million people are living with diabetes. Type 2 diabetes accounts for close to 95% of the diabetic population in the country. The increasing number of type 2 diabetic population has a direct correlation to the growing obesity population.

– In the United States, 30% of the population is living with obesity, 7.5% of those have diabetes, and this percentage is more likely to increase during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of United States Diabetes Devices Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 By Monitoring Devices, (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Self-monitoring Blood Glucose

5.1.1.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.1.1.1 Hospital

5.1.1.1.1.2 Personal

5.1.1.1.2 Blood Glucose Test Strips

5.1.1.1.2.1 Hospital

5.1.1.1.2.2 Personal

5.1.1.1.3 Lancets

5.1.1.1.3.1 Hospital

5.1.1.1.3.2 Personal

5.1.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.1.1.2.1 Sensors

5.1.1.2.2 Receivers

5.1.2 By Management Devices, (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.2.1 Insulin Pump

5.1.2.1.1 Insulin Pump Device

5.1.2.1.2 Insulin Pump Reservoir

5.1.2.1.3 Infusion Set

5.1.2.2 Insulin Syringes

5.1.2.3 Cartridges in Reusable pens

5.1.2.4 Insulin Disposable Pens

5.1.2.5 Jet Injectors

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Monitoring Devices

5.2.1.1.2 By Management Devices

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Becton and Dickenson

6.2 Medtronic

6.3 Roche

6.4 Insulet

6.5 Abbott

6.6 Dexcom

6.7 Tandem

6.8 Ypsomed

6.9 Novo Nordisk

6.10 Sanofi

6.11 Eli Lilly

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

