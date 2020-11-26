United States Defense Market 2020 to 2024 | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “United States Defense Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The United States Defense market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the United States Defense market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244387

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the United States Defense Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244387

Scope of the Report:

The study covers all aspects and provides insights about the budget allocation and spending in the US defense market in the past and the present, along with forecast for the future. Analysis of the US Homeland Security is also included within the .

United States Defense market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. United States Defense market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Air Force Segment will Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

The air force segment is expected to experience the major growth in the US defense market during the forecast period owing to various procurement plans for replacing of aging combat aircraft as well as procurement plans for new unmanned aerial vehicles. For the fiscal year 2020, the US Air Force has requested USD 165.5 billion which shall be used to fund newer technology development. The increase in the amount shall lead to funding for the next generation fighter jets of the US Air Force. A new report published in 2018 by the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA), approved by the US Congress, stated that the US Air Force is in need of 386 operational squadrons in order to counter any future threats posed by Russia and China. According to the study, there were shortfalls in the tanker, bomber, fighter, strike/reconnaissance drones, and command-and-control/intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance inventories. CSBA in their study further also revealed that the Air Force is in need of 14 bomber squadrons, 62 fighter squadrons, 54 tanker squadrons, 27 strike/reconnaissance drone squadrons and 62 C2/ISR squadrons by the year 2030 Thus, upcoming procurements shall increase the focus on this segment, and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.

The United States Defense Market is Expected to Experience a Steady Growth in the Next Few Years

The United States military spending in 2018 grew by 4.6%, thus reaching USD 649 billion in 2018. The United States is the largest military spending country in the world and accounted for 36% of the total global defense spending in 2018. The USA’s military superpower can be attributed to their 13,400 military aircraft fleet which is the largest worldwide. Additionally, 40% of the entire military budget of DoD (Department of Defense) is allocated for procurement of military electronics and related technologies, such as computers, sensors, communications, integrated circuits, electronic warfare (EW), surveillance and reconnaissance, and power electronics. Various ongoing developments shall lead to growth in the United States defense market in the near future.

United States Defense Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the United States Defense market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on United States Defense including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244387

Detailed TOC of United States Defense Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 PESTLE Analysis

5 UNITED STATES DEFENSE IMPORT & EXPORT ANALYSIS

6 UNITED STATES HOMELAND SECURITY MARKET ANALYSIS

7 MARKET SEGMENTATION

7.1 Armed Forces

7.1.1 Air Force

7.1.1.1 Training and Simulation

7.1.1.2 Communication Systems

7.1.1.3 Weapons and Ammunition

7.1.1.4 Manned and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

7.1.2 Army

7.1.2.1 Personal Training and Protection

7.1.2.2 Communication Systems

7.1.2.3 Weapons and Ammunition

7.1.2.4 Manned and Unmanned Ground Vehicles

7.1.3 Navy

7.1.3.1 Weapons and Ammunition

7.1.3.2 Sea-based Manned & Unmanned Vehicles

7.1.3.3 Communication Systems

8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Vetures, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.2 Vendor Market Share

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

8.4 Company Profiles

8.4.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

8.4.2 The Boeing Company

8.4.3 Raytheon Company

8.4.4 General Dynamics Corporation

8.4.5 Northrop Grumann Corporation

8.4.6 United Technologies Corporation

8.4.7 L3 Technologies Inc

8.4.8 BAE Systems plc

8.4.9 CACI International Inc.

8.4.10 Navistar Defense, LLC

8.4.11 Textron Inc.

8.4.12 Collins Aerospace

8.4.13 Orbital ATK, Inc.

8.4.14 General Electric Company

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Counterfeit Detectors Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026

﻿Nicotinamide Beauty Products Market Growth Rate with Latest Technology 2020 | Leading Trends, Top Manufacturers, Industry Segmentation and Demand Status Forecast to 2024

Ground Handling Services Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025

Breast Milk Collectors Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026

Hand Held Metal Detector Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026

Internet Radios Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

AC-DC Power Supply in Automation Market Size 2020 Latest Trends with COVID-19 Analysis, Industry Share and Top Manufacturers, New Growth Opportunities with Top Performing Regions till 2024

Polyethylene Terephthalate Metallized Film Market Size Analysis by Growth Factors 2020 Leading Manufacturers Analysis with Industry Share, Business Overview, Price, Revenue and Gross Profit Forecast by 2024

Boat Helm Seats Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026

Wireless Computer Speakers Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Golf Travel Market Size, Trends 2020 Global Industry Overview by Manufacturers Growth Rate | COVID-19 Impact on Future Scope, Demand Status, Business Strategy Forecast to 2026

Anti-static Suit Market Size and Share by Top Players 2020 | COVID-19 Impact on Global Industry, Business Opportunities, Growth Trends and Demand till 2026