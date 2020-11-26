United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables Market 2020 to 2024 | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

The UAE fruits and vegetables market was valued at USD 3,731.0 million in 2018, and it is projected to reach USD 6,376.9 million, with a CAGR of 9.34% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The drivers identified in this market are favorable government policies, an increase in consumption of fruits and vegetables due to health consciousness, and strong distribution and retail network. The restraints identified in this market are extreme climatic conditions and low domestic production.

Player 1

player 2

player 3

Scope of the Report:

Demand for fruits and vegetables in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is projected to grow at a rapid rate, in the coming years. This growth may increase disposable income and rapidly expand retail trade, all of which may, in turn, spur the growth of these products. The growth within fruits and vegetables is likely to be driven by the introduction of new products (like multi-vitamin juice) and improvements in packaging, which gives rise to extended product life cycles. The country has been making rigorous efforts through its five-year development plans, to improve the agricultural sector. This is likely to help diversify the sources of income, by reducing dependence on oil exports, and produce more food for the growing population with a high standard of living. The country is witnessing an exceptional exploitation of its agricultural potential. The market has been segmented on the basis of vegetables and fruits.The report identifies key factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, exploiting new opportunities, and gaining competitive edge.

United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

UAE Fruits and Vegetables Market is Segmented by Vegetables

Among all the major vegetables in the United Arab Emirates, the olive segment recorded the fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 36.9%, during the forecast period. Increase in appetite for olive oil is spearheading strong demand for olives and olive oil in the country. The soaring demand in the country is the result of the growth in the number of health-conscious consumers and the intrusion of Arab and Southern European expatriates. Garlic, onion, potato, and tomato are few of the major vegetables that are exported from the United Arab Emirates to the neighboring countries, such as Oman, Iran, Iraq, and a few other African countries, like Somalia, Sudan, etc. Beans are the other vegetable type with the slowest growth rate, due to improper climatic conditions. Onion, potato, and tomato have bigger market measure and speedier development rate.

UAE Fruits and Vegetables Market is Segmented by Fruits

In the United Arab Emirates, banana is the quickest growing fruit segment, with an expected CAGR of 28.6% during 2018-2024, and the market value is projected to reach USD 2803.6 million by 2024. This is also the biggest fruit type, which has increased from USD 111.8 million, in 2015, to USD 620.7 million, in 2018. Banana is followed by watermelons, in terms of growth rate, with a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, to reach USD 151.1 million by 2024.

