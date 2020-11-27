Amifostine Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Amifostine Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Amifostine market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Amifostine market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Amifostine (Ethiofos) is a cytoprotective adjuvant used in cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy involving DNA-binding chemotherapeutic agents. It is marketed by Clinigen Group under the trade name Ethyol.

Amifostine is a pro-drug which is activated to the free thiol metabolite at the tissue site. The thiol metabolite is responsible for most of the cytoprotective and radioprotective properties of amifostine. It is readily taken up by cells where it binds to and detoxifies reactive metabolites of platinum and alkylating agents as well as scavenges free radicals. Other possible effects include inhibition of apoptosis, alteration of gene expression and modification of enzyme activity. Healthy cells are preferentially protected because amifostine and metabolites are present in healthy cells at 100-fold greater concentrations than in tumour cells.Consumption of amifostine mainly concentrates in North America. In 2016, the region consumed 780 K Unit, holding about 52% market share globally. The follower is Asia-Pacific, with about 41% consumption share.The market is relatively concentrated and there are just a few suppliers in the market, such as Clinigen Group, Sun Pharmaceutical, Merro Pharmaceutical and so on. Clinigen Group acquired the business from AstraZeneca in the year of 2014 and signed an agreement with Cumberland in the year of 2016. Under the agreement, Cumberland acquired the exclusive rights to commercialize Ethyol in the United States. Merro Pharmaceutical own the largest sales share in China.Amifostine shows good effect in reducing harmful effects of cisplatin chemotherapy on kidneys in women treated for advanced ovarian cancer as well as relieving dry mouth problems (xerostomia) with head and neck cancer patients undergoing radiation treatment. It is estimated that the amifostine market will keep upward tendency and to be worthy of 49.99 million USD in 2023 globally. The worldwide market for Amifostine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 54 million US$ in 2024, from 48 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.

400mg/Dose

500mg/Dose Major Applications are as follows:

Head and Neck Cancer Adjuvant Therapy