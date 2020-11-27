Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market 2020 : Key Trends, Growth Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

Global “Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market” Status (2015-2019) And Forecast (2020-2024) By Region, Product Type & End-Use” is the latest research study released by 360 Research Reports that offers a potential headway to all the market information and opportunities that are currently available in the global market. The report highlights risk side analysis and dominance with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report gives information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities. The research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by the next 5 years. Key elements assembled in the report includes market share, market size, drivers, & restraining factors, forecast to 2024. The report provides a competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of key players.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market:
Chip on board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) is the latest technology of packaging multi LED into one lighting module. Chip diodes of LED are bonded into the PCB by the manufacturers, making thermal conductivity move towards the circuit board resulting in lower heat emission. LED light source is preferred over traditional lighting due to its longer life span and brightness. But normal LED may cause uncomfortable glare which is further rectified in COB LED. Furthermore chip on board LED lights provide higher intensity along with homogenous luminosity helping in the rise in demand for chip on board LED lights globally. In addition to this advancement in design through innovation along with cost savings by large scale manufacture of COB LED lights further enhances the demand for chip on board LED lights. Application wise global chip on board LED market can be segmented into automotive, illumination and backlighting among others.
Relatively new to the LED market, chip on board (COB) LEDs offer many advantages over the standard options. COB LEDs are basically multiple LED chips (typically nine or more) bonded directly to a substrate by the manufacturer to form a single module. Since the individual LEDs used in a COB are chips and not traditionally packaged, the chips can be mounted such that they take up less space and the highest potential of the LED chips can be obtained. When the COB LED package is energized, it appears more like a lighting panel than multiple individual lights as would be the case when using several SMD LEDs mounted closely together.
The research covers the current Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Report:
This report focuses on the Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
High demand for COB LED owing to increased adoption by several lighting application segments to gain benefit over technologies such as CFL and incandescent lighting is also expected to positively impact the global market over the next six years. Furthermore, advancements in design and cost saving through economies of scale are expected to provide significant growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period. However, the complex manufacturing process and high price coupled with fluctuating global economic conditions may be a challenge for industry participants.
The worldwide market for Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020
Report further studies the market development status and future Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Major Classifications are as follows:
Major Applications are as follows:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Major Points from Table of Contents:
Market Overview
1.1 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Market Opportunities
1.4.2 Market Risk
1.4.3 Market Driving Force
2.Manufacturers Profiles
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
3.Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition By Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.1 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.2 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.3 Market Concentration Rates
3.3.1 Top 3 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.3.2 Top 6 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4.Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 South America Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Forecast (2020-2024)
5.1 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2024)
5.2 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2024)
5.3 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.1 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Sales Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.2 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.4 Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.1 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.2 Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
6.Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
6.1 Sales Channel
6.1.1 Direct Marketing
6.1.2 Indirect Marketing
6.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
6.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
7.Research Findings and Conclusion
8.Appendix
8.1 Methodology
8.2 Data Source
Continued…..
