Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market 2020 : Key Trends, Growth Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

Chip on board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) is the latest technology of packaging multi LED into one lighting module. Chip diodes of LED are bonded into the PCB by the manufacturers, making thermal conductivity move towards the circuit board resulting in lower heat emission. LED light source is preferred over traditional lighting due to its longer life span and brightness. But normal LED may cause uncomfortable glare which is further rectified in COB LED. Furthermore chip on board LED lights provide higher intensity along with homogenous luminosity helping in the rise in demand for chip on board LED lights globally. In addition to this advancement in design through innovation along with cost savings by large scale manufacture of COB LED lights further enhances the demand for chip on board LED lights. Application wise global chip on board LED market can be segmented into automotive, illumination and backlighting among others.

Relatively new to the LED market, chip on board (COB) LEDs offer many advantages over the standard options. COB LEDs are basically multiple LED chips (typically nine or more) bonded directly to a substrate by the manufacturer to form a single module. Since the individual LEDs used in a COB are chips and not traditionally packaged, the chips can be mounted such that they take up less space and the highest potential of the LED chips can be obtained. When the COB LED package is energized, it appears more like a lighting panel than multiple individual lights as would be the case when using several SMD LEDs mounted closely together.

This report focuses on the Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. High demand for COB LED owing to increased adoption by several lighting application segments to gain benefit over technologies such as CFL and incandescent lighting is also expected to positively impact the global market over the next six years. Furthermore, advancements in design and cost saving through economies of scale are expected to provide significant growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period. However, the complex manufacturing process and high price coupled with fluctuating global economic conditions may be a challenge for industry participants. The worldwide market for Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Organized Structure

Unorganized Structure Major Applications are as follows:

Automotive

Backlighting