vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem Market 2020-2026 | Comprehensive Study COVID19 Impact Analysis | Worldwide Key Players: Linux Foundation, MTI Mobile, Rearden, Nokia, Red Hat, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem industry. Growth of the overall vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem market segmented on the basis of Product Type: vRAN Radio Units, vBBUs (Virtualized Baseband Units)

vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem market segmented on the basis of Application: Virtualized Small Cells, Virtualized Macrocells

The major players profiled in this report include: Linux Foundation

MTI Mobile

Rearden

Nokia

Red Hat

Vodafone Hutchison Australia

Clavister

SoftBank Group

CommScope

HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

Vodafone Italy

Contela

Argela

Amarisoft

Sunwave Communications

Xilinx

ZTE

Radisys Corporation

Hitachi

Cobham Wireless

NEC Corporation

Xura

ARM Holdings

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Quortus

Aricent

Comcores

Ranzure Networks

Altiostar Networks

Sunnada (Fujian Sunnada Communication Company)

xRAN Consortium

NGMN (Next Generation Mobile Networks) Alliance