Global Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

The automotive gesture recognition system is an electronic system that collects inputs using machine vision and facilitates a human-machine interface in a vehicle to operate various driver-assist features within the vehicle.

The research covers the current Automotive Gesture Recognition System market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Cognitec Systems

Continental

Harman International (SAMSUNG)

NXP Semiconductors

Sony Depthsensing Solutions

Visteon

Synaptics

Eyesight Technologies

Softkinetic

This report focuses on the Automotive Gesture Recognition System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The Hand/ Fingerprint authentication type is estimated to record the largest market size in automotive gesture recognition systems market, by authentication type. Major Classifications are as follows:

Hand/finger print/leg recognition

Face recognition

Vision/iris recognition

Major Applications are as follows:

Multimedia/infotainment/navigation

Lighting systems